ICT Priorities in India - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans to 2013 - New Market Report

New Business market report from Kable Market Intelligence: "ICT Priorities in India - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 165 Indian enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) investment priorities. The survey investigates the core technologies which Indian enterprises are investing in, including the likes of enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide deeper insights into Indian enterprises' ICT investment priorities and strategic objectives.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Kable's survey reveals that Indian enterprises are spending on core technologies as well as advanced technologies such as cloud and mobility to remain competitive in the market.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Growing mobile subscriber base, as well as high smartphone penetration and usage of the mobile internet is driving the demand for enterprise mobility, whereas demand for cloud computing is fuelled by factors like cost reduction and ease of maintenance .
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT investment priorities. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 160+ ICT decision makers in the Indian market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Recognize Indian enterprises' strategic objectives with regards to their ICT investments.
Identify Indian enterprises' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing, etc.
Learn about the drivers that are influencing Indian enterprises' investments in each technology category.
Establish how Indian enterprises' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.
Gain insight into how Indian enterprises plan to change their IT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.
Key Market Issues
Inflationary pressures and volatility in the Indian rupee is still keeping enterprises on tenterhooks.
The increasing complexity of ICT infrastructure amongst Indian enterprises is driving the demand for IT systems management which enables enterprises to optimize their utilization of resources.
BI is witnessing increased acceptance in enterprises across India, as it is considered to improve productivity by enhancing the decision making process.
Adoption of virtualization, green IT and cloud based technologies is expected to rise amongst Indian enterprises as they look for ways to reduce their overall IT costs.
