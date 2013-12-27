New Software research report from Strategic Defence Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report presents the findings from a survey of 616 large enterprises regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment priorities. The survey investigates the core technologies which large enterprises are investing in, including the likes of enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide deeper insights into large enterprises' ICT investment priorities and strategic objectives.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Large enterprises' investment priorities reveal that security solutions are widely deployed in this market. However, the popularity of advanced technologies such as enterprise mobility and cloud computing is also set to increase in the coming months.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Factors such as improving employee productivity, analyse growing volumes of data, and cost reduction are driving the demand for advanced technologies such as mobility, business intelligence, and cloud computing.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT investment priorities. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 610+ ICT decision makers in the large enterprise market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Recognize large enterprises' strategic objectives with regards to their ICT investments.
Identify large enterprises' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing, etc.
Learn about the drivers that are influencing large enterprises' investments in each technology category.
Establish how large enterprises' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.
Gain insight into how large enterprises plan to change their IT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.
Key Market Issues
Large enterprises' major strategic objectives highlight the fact that they are placing high levels of importance to improving security and privacy, which has an average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.
With a current penetration rate of 97%, large enterprises are also investing heavily in IT systems management. This can be explained by the fact that large enterprises are looking to reduce their ICT complexity stemming from the adoption of several hardware manufacturers, operating systems, databases, applications, and other elements.
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