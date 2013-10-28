Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ICT Priorities in New Zealand - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

This report presents the findings from a survey of 50 New Zealand enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) investment priorities. The survey investigates the core technologies which New Zealand enterprises are investing in, including the likes of enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

In order to provide deeper insights into New Zealand enterprises' ICT investment priorities and strategic objectives.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

While spending on core technologies still remains a top priority, New Zealand enterprises are also expected to make significant investments in advanced technologies in 2012-13.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Increasing adoption of mobility and communication and collaboration technologies is shaping the course of ICT investments within New Zealand enterprises.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT investment priorities. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 50+ ICT decision makers in the New Zealand market in H2 2012.



Key Features and Benefits

Recognize New Zealand enterprises' strategic objectives with regards to their ICT investments.



Identify New Zealand enterprises' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing, etc.



Learn about the drivers that are influencing New Zealand enterprises' investments in each technology category.



Establish how New Zealand enterprises' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.



Gain insight into how New Zealand enterprises plan to change their IT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.



Key Market Issues

Security is also high on the agenda for enterprises in New Zealand, as most organisations have become soft targets for hackers, who are stealing their financial and business critical information.



The increasing complexity of their ICT systems and the rising adoption of cloud computing and virtualization are providing impetus to the adoption of IT systems management solutions.



Organisations are continuously looking to drive innovation and improve their time to market in order to increase profitability and growth. This is encouraging organisations to implement applications such as product lifecycle management (PLM).



Driven by the need to increase productivity, assist decision-making, manage huge volumes of unstructured data, and improve communications both within and outside organisations, most New Zealand enterprises have implemented some form of ECM technology.



Cloud computing solutions are still at a preliminary stage in New Zealand, and currently have a moderate adoption rate among New Zealand enterprises, with X% of respondents operating with cloud computing technologies in place.



Key Highlights

Of the various enterprise applications under analysis, financials, and HR management have the highest penetration rates within New Zealand enterprises, with 76% and 64% of enterprises already using these solutions respectively.



Kable's survey shows that enterprises in New Zealand are placing utmost importance on the strategic objective of improving security/privacy, with 96% of respondents operating with some form of security technology in place.



According to Kable's survey, a significant percentage of respondents are already using at least one form of communications and collaboration tool in their organisation and 46% are planning to invest in this area in the coming two years in order to improve efficiency and productivity and reduce costs.



With an 88% penetration rate, the vast majority of New Zealand enterprises are operating with some form of green IT and virtualization solution to increase energy efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint and IT costs.



Of the various IT systems management solutions, database management is being used by a considerable percentage (X%) of New Zealand enterprises, with X% of respondents planning investments in the next two years



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144978/ict-priorities-in-new-zealand-enterprise-ict-investment-plans-to-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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