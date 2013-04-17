Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ICT Priorities in Russia - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

This report presents the findings from a survey of 175 Russian enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) investment priorities. The survey investigates the core technologies which Russian enterprises are investing in, including the likes of enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

In order to provide deeper insights into Russian enterprises' ICT investment priorities and strategic objectives.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Although Russian IT spending is expected to rise, CIOs are expected to remain cautious and go slow on the adoption of new technologies given the uncertain business and economic situation.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

While Russian organizations are looking at investments in IT systems management to counter the increasing complexity of their ICT infrastructure, the need to enhance business performance to new levels and improve business processes is expected to shape the demand for communications and collaboration, mobility, and BI solutions



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT investment priorities. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 175+ ICT decision makers in the Russian market in H2 2012.



Key Features and Benefits

Recognize Russian enterprises' strategic objectives with regards to their ICT investments.



Identify Russian enterprises' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing, etc.



Learn about the drivers that are influencing Russian enterprises' investments in each technology category.



Establish how Russian enterprises' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.



Gain insight into how Russian enterprises plan to change their IT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.



Key Market Issues

The survey indicates that 2013 will bring a significant drop (around X percentage points) in the proportion of respondents who plan to keep their IT budgets flat, thereby indicating an improving scenario as more enterprises plan increases.



New business models involving the proliferation of mobile devices and the increased adoption of cloud applications are driving the demand for security solutions.



Russian enterprises are in the process of changing their business models from a product centric approach to a more customer centric one, to help them better understand their customer needs and preferences.



With an exponential rise in the volumes of data produced by organizations of all sizes, it has become imperative for enterprises to invest in content management solutions.



Adoption of virtualization, green IT and cloud based technologies is expected to rise amongst Russian enterprises as they look for ways to reduce their overall IT costs.



Key Highlights

Russian CIOs and IT managers are focusing much of their efforts towards improving security and enhancing collaboration across their IT infrastructure and departments, with respondents rating them X and X on a scale of 1 to 4.



The emerging concept of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and the surge in demand for smart phones, media tablets, and laptops is driving the demand for enterprise mobility in Russia.



According to Kable's survey, X% of enterprises in Russia are currently using business intelligence tools, and an impressive X% are planning further investments in the next two years.



Systems and network management technology is the most popular IT Management solution among Russian organizations with a penetration rate of X%, followed by database management (X%), storage management (X%), and service management (X%).



As enterprises aim to reduce IT and overall operational costs and improving business agility, investments in cloud computing are likely to gather momentum. Amongst Russian enterprises SaaS (X%) is the most popular cloud technology followed by PaaS (X%).



