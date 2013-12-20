ICT Priorities in the Media Industry - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "ICT Priorities in the Media Industry - Enterprise ICT investment plans" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report presents the findings from a survey of 100 media companies regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment priorities. The survey investigates the core technologies which media companies are investing in, including the likes of enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide deeper insights into media companies' ICT investment priorities and strategic objectives.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Kable's survey finds that a significant proportion of media companies have already invested in enterprise applications and these solutions are expected to receive higher investments in the next two years.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The demand for enterprise applications is expected to be primarily driven by media companies' need to implement innovative applications to enhance their competitiveness and improve their business operations.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT investment priorities. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 100+ ICT decision makers in the media industry in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Recognize media companies' strategic objectives with regards to their ICT investments.
Identify media companies' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing, etc.
Learn about the drivers that are influencing media companies' investments in each technology category.
Establish how media companies' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.
Gain insight into how media companies' plan to change their ICT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.
Key Market Issues
The ever increasing number of cyber threats and network intrusions, steady rise in the size of mobile workforce, and their usage of mobile devices is forcing media companies to strengthen the security and privacy of their ICT environments. It is clear from the survey that X% of media companies already invested in security technologies.
The continuously evolving ICT infrastructure fuelled by modernisation initiatives, coupled with increasingly complex implementations, has made the work of CIOs and other IT managers in media companies more difficult. Consequently, to minimise the complexity of their ICT infrastructure, media companies are making significant investments in IT systems management.
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