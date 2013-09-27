Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ICT priorities in the Middle East - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

This report presents the findings from a survey of 137 Middle Eastern enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) investment priorities. The survey investigates the core technologies which Middle Eastern enterprises are investing in, including the likes of enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

In order to provide deeper insights into Middle Eastern enterprises' ICT investment priorities and strategic objectives.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Enterprises in the Middle East are witnessing a relatively low adoption of cloud computing solutions. The demand for these solutions is expected to increase, with significant portion of respondents planning to invest here through to the end of 2014.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Organizations across the Middle East have gradually started to adopt cloud computing in an effort to minimise costs and reduce burden of IT management.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT investment priorities. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 130+ ICT decision makers in the Middle East market in 2012.



Key Features and Benefits

Recognize Middle Eastern enterprises' strategic objectives with regards to their ICT investments.



Identify Middle Eastern enterprises' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing, etc.



Learn about the drivers that are influencing Middle Eastern enterprises' investments in each technology category.



Establish how Middle Eastern enterprises' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.



Gain insight into how Middle Eastern enterprises plan to change their IT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.



Key Market Issues

Enterprises in the Middle East are increasing their focus on strengthening their security infrastructure after facing a series of high profile attacks on various high profile multinational firms.



The survey shows that with the increasing complexity of ICT infrastructure, a large proportion of Middle Eastern enterprises are favouring investments in IT systems management in the next two years.



E-mail archiving is the most widely used content management technology in the Middle East, primarily driven by enterprises' need to meet compliance regulations.



The exponential growth in data generation and the increasing need of companies to make decisions based on actionable insights is driving the demand for data warehousing/marts and data analytics.



Kable believes that as enterprises continuously look to reduce their impact on environment and minimise IT infrastructure and energy costs, the demand for green IT technologies is expected to grow in the coming months.



Key Highlights

With the increasing adoption of applications such as customer relationship management (CRM) and supply chain management (SCM), 91% of enterprises are favouring investments in enterprise applications in the next two years.



The demand for virtualization technologies is expected to rise with 51%, 48%, 46%, and 41% of enterprises planning to invest in server, network, desktop, and storage virtualization respectively through to the end of 2014.



Mobility is slowly gaining acceptance in the Middle Eastern enterprise market, as 74% of enterprises are currently using this technology, and 85% are planning to invest in this area in the next two years.



The survey shows that with the increasing need of enterprises to reduce travel and operational costs and connect with employees/clients who are geographically dispersed, 69% of Middle Eastern enterprises are planning investments in web/video conferencing systems in the next two years.



The survey shows that enterprises' investments in private cloud and hybrid cloud are relatively low. Nevertheless, investments in these areas are expected to grow as 62% and 60% of enterprises are planning to invest in them respectively in the next twenty-four months.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142848/ict-priorities-in-the-middle-east-enterprise-ict-investment-plans-to-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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