ICT Priorities in the Retail Industry - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "ICT Priorities in the Retail Industry - Enterprise ICT investment plans" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report presents the findings from a survey of 168 retailers regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment priorities. The survey investigates the core technologies which retailers are investing in, including the likes of enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide deeper insights into retailers' ICT investment priorities and strategic objectives.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
According to Kable's survey, advanced technologies such as green IT and virtualization, communications and collaboration, and business intelligence are witnessing a significant uptake.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Retailers' need to improve their customer experience and storefront operations, reduce their operational costs and carbon footprints, and adhere to global carbon emission standards is driving the demand for advanced technologies such as green IT and virtualization, communications and collaboration, and business intelligence.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT investment priorities. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 160+ ICT decision makers in the retail industry in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Recognize retailers' strategic objectives with regards to their ICT investments.
Identify retailers' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing, etc.
Learn about the drivers that are influencing retailers' investments in each technology category.
Establish how retailers' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.
Gain insight into how retailers' plan to change their ICT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.
Key Market Issues
In line with their strategic objectives of improving security and privacy, retailers are placing a high degree of importance on security, with 96% of respondents currently operating with such solutions in place.
In order to deal with continuously changing customer preferences, increasing competition, and rising churn rate, retailers are continuously looking to adopt various business intelligence (BI) tools such as data warehousing/marts and analytics.
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