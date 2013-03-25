New Business research report from World Market Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 58 Belgian enterprises regarding their approach to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that Belgian enterprises like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
To highlight the criteria on which Belgian enterprises select their ICT providers as well as the roles which have influence while making ICT purchasing decisions.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Majority of respondents prefer to deploy technologies on-site, but Belgian enterprises are slowly moving towards hosted service models.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Belgian enterprises' emphasis on cost cutting and reducing complexity is providing an impetus to adoption of managed and hosted services.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their ICT Procurement. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 50+ ICT decision makers in Belgian market in H2 2012.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Features and Benefits
Provides insights into Belgian enterprises' preferred buying approaches.
Comprehend the business objectives that Belgian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Appreciate the IT objectives that Belgian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Understand the factors that are influencing Belgian enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.
Understand which organizational roles influence ICT purchasing decisions and signing off budgets.
Key Market Issues
Most Belgian enterprises prefer to buy technologies direct from suppliers and then deploy them on- site rather than using a hosted model, primarily because of the stringent compliance and security policies.
In the face of continued economic uncertainty, ICT vendors are looking to develop solutions which enable enterprises to achieve operational efficiency and stimulate growth.
Many Belgian enterprises do not see growth opportunities in the current economy, devaluing the importance of IT as a significant driver for revenue growth.
Belgian enterprises consider price to be the one of the most important criteria in choosing an ICT provider, requiring ICT vendors to develop new pricing models.
With increasing complexity of the ICT environment, Belgian enterprises are faced with technology management issues.
Key Highlights
Belgian enterprises focusing on minimizing cost and reducing complexity prefer hosting as the cost of services is low.
