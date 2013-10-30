Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ICT procurement trends in Finland - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

This report presents the findings from a survey of 51 Finnish enterprises regarding their approach to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that Finnish enterprises like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

To highlight the criteria on which Finnish enterprises select their IT providers as well as the roles which have influence while making IT purchasing decisions.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

According to the survey, the majority of Finnish enterprises prefer deploying technologies on-site, however, the adoption of hosting services is expected to increase, generating good opportunities for on-demand and managed services providers.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

In a highly competitive business environment, Finnish enterprises are constantly looking for ways to save time and improve efficiency; therefore the adoption of hosting services is expected to increase amongst these enterprises.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Procurement. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 50+ ICT decision makers in the Finnish market in H2 2012.



Key Features and Benefits

Provides insights into Finnish enterprises' preferred buying approaches.



Comprehend the business objectives that Finnish enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.



Appreciate the IT objectives that Finnish enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.



Understand the factors that are influencing Finnish enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.



Understand which organizational roles influence IT purchasing decisions and signing off budgets.



Key Market Issues

Kable's survey finds that raising efficiency is the primary business objective influencing IT investment strategies amongst Finnish enterprises, with the highest average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.



According to the survey, the majority of Finnish enterprises prefer technologies deployed on-site as they are looking for complete control over enterprise data and applications.



Finnish enterprises are particularly keen on the financial stability of potential IT vendors, as they want to be assured that a vendor has longevity and will be able to provide support and maintenance relating to its technology in the future.



Enterprises are assigning the CIO a more strategic role as they attempt to generate business value through technology transformation and employing cutting-edge technologies.



According to Kable's survey, the majority of Finnish enterprises state that their ICT infrastructure is either somewhat complex or very complex.



Key Highlights

Kable's survey shows that Finnish enterprises prefer buying technologies direct from suppliers, followed by local resellers and national resellers.



The survey responses reveal that Finnish enterprises rate the objective of demonstrating the value of IT to the business as their highest priority, with an average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.



Kable's survey indicates that, with average ratings of X on a scale of 1 to 4, 'specific functionality expertise/depth', 'leading-edge technology', and 'expertise in your industry' are the most important factors when choosing an ICT provider.



With respect to the authority over signing off budgets, Finnish enterprises rate CEOs as the most influential, with an average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4, followed by the CFO/Finance Director and the CIO/IT department, which get high average ratings of X.



The objectives of 'increase customer satisfaction' and 'increase revenues', also have significant influence on Finnish enterprises IT investments with average ratings of X and X respectively on the scale of 1 to 4.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145159/ict-procurement-trends-in-finland-enterprise-ict-investment-plans-to-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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