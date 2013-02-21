"ICT Procurement Trends in Germany - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans to 2013" Published

Recently published research from Kable Market Intelligence, "ICT procurement trends in Germany - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 137 German enterprises regarding their approach to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that German enterprises like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
To highlight the criteria on which German enterprises select their IT providers as well as the roles which have influence while making IT purchasing decisions.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
On-premise deployments are still preferred by German enterprises, though hosted solutions are slowly gaining prominence.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The preference towards hosted deployment is increasing, as it offers various advantages such as flexibility, easier management, and cost savings.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Procurement. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 130+ ICT decision makers in the German market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Provides insights into German enterprises' preferred buying approaches.
Comprehend the business objectives that German enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Appreciate the IT objectives that German enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Understand the factors that are influencing German enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.
Understand which organizational roles influence IT purchasing decisions and signing off budgets.
Key Market Issues
Increasing adoption of cloud technology is decreasing the role of IT resellers as vendors engage directly with enterprises.
German enterprises have rated 'Improve supplier relationships' on the lower side of the scale, with an average rating of X. This suggests that enterprises' focus is on their own operations, which is expected given the difficult trading conditions many are facing.
The survey shows that a large proportion of German enterprises favor on-premise deployments (X%) as compared to hosted services (X%).
With respect to the authority over signing off budgets, surprisingly, German enterprises state that CFOs are the most influential, with an average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.
Most German enterprises have complex ICT environment. Only few of the enterprises (just X% of respondents) state that their ICT infrastructure is entirely standards based, where they operate with a small number of interoperable vendor solutions.
Key Highlights
