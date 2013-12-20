"ICT Procurement Trends in Healthcare - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "ICT procurement trends in Healthcare - Enterprise ICT investment plans" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report presents the findings from a survey of 155 healthcare providers regarding their approach to Information and Communications Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that healthcare providers like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
To highlight the criteria on which healthcare providers select their ICT providers as well as the roles which have influence while making ICT purchasing decisions.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Kable's survey reveals that healthcare providers prefer to deploy technologies on-site as they want full control over their internal and external data and processes. However, preference towards hosted deployments is set to increase in the coming months.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Owing to various advantages such as scalability, easier management, and cost savings, healthcare providers are increasing their preference towards hosted deployment.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Procurement. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 150+ ICT decision makers in the healthcare industry in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Provides insights into healthcare providers' preferred buying approaches.
Comprehend the operational objectives that healthcare providers are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Appreciate the IT objectives that healthcare providers' are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Understand the factors that are influencing healthcare providers' decision to select an ICT provider.
Understand which organisational roles influence ICT purchasing decisions and signing off budgets.
Key Market Issues
Healthcare providers consider specific functionality expertise/depth to be an important factor in selecting an ICT provider, as the deployment of healthcare-specific solutions requires adequate skill and an understanding of working procedures to support huge interoperability requirements (given the integration of different medical specialities).
It is evident from the survey that the deployment of technologies as a hosted model is not very popular amongst healthcare providers due to new patient privacy standards and ever-changing regulations.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- ICT budget and staffing trends in Healthcare - Enterprise ICT investment plans
- ICT procurement trends in Italy - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT procurement trends in the Media Industry - Enterprise ICT investment plans
- ICT procurement trends in the Retail Industry - Enterprise ICT investment plans
- ICT procurement trends in Russia - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT procurement trends in the Middle East - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT procurement trends in Retail Banking - Enterprise ICT investment plans
- ICT procurement trends in Brazil - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT procurement trends in Education - Enterprise ICT investment plans
- ICT Procurement trends in Insurance - Enterprise ICT investment plans