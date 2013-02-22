ICT Procurement Trends in India - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans to 2013 - New Market Report

Recently published research from Kable Market Intelligence, "ICT procurement trends in India - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 165 Indian enterprises regarding their approach to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that Indian enterprises like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
To highlight the criteria based on which Indian enterprises select their IT providers as well as the roles which have influence while making IT purchasing decisions.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
IT investments such as security, enterprise applications and cloud which enable revenue growth and increase innovation are highly sought after by Indian enterprises.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Indian Enterprises' emphasis on increasing customer satisfaction, reducing complexity and improving revenues are providing impetus to adoption of advanced enterprise applications and cloud technologies.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Procurements. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 160+ ICT decision makers in the Indian market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Provides insights about what are the preferred buying approaches adopted by Indian enterprises to procure various technologies.
Comprehend what business objectives Indian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investments strategy.
Appreciate what IT objectives Indian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investments strategy.
Understand what all factors influence Indian enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.
Understanding which organizational roles influence the most for making IT purchasing decisions and signing off budgets.
Key Market Issues
With the growing popularity of cloud computing, which delivers both infrastructure and software as a service resellers will slowly have limited role in the technology purchasing process of Indian enterprises.
Most Indian enterprises still prefer traditional ICT deployment, as they believe that data privacy, loss of control, integration with existing on-premise systems are the top barriers to cloud adoption in India.
X% of Indian enterprises state that they have an ICT infrastructure which is somewhat complex, with several hardware manufacturers, Operating Systems, databases, applications and other elements, while X% of the enterprises state that they have a very complex ICT infrastructure with multiple instances of different technology types.
