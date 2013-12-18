ICT Procurement Trends in Manufacturing Industry - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 166 manufacturers regarding their approach to Information and Communications Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that manufacturers like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.



Browse Full Report With TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/ict-procurement-trends-in-manufacturing-enterprise-ict-investment-plans-report.html



Key Features and Benefits:



-Provides insights into manufacturers' preferred buying approaches.

-Comprehend the business objectives that manufacturers are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.

-Appreciate the IT objectives that manufacturers are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.

-Understand the factors that are influencing manufacturers' decision to select an ICT provider.

Understand which organisational roles influence ICT purchasing decisions and signing off budgets.



Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Procurement. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 160+ ICT decision makers in the manufacturing industry in H2 2012.



Find More Reports from this Kable Market Research Publisher at: http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/kable-market-research-86.html



Key Market Issues:



-The survey reveals that 56% of manufacturers prefer to procure technologies directly from suppliers, followed by through local resellers and national resellers. Kable believes that local resellers are preferred more than national resellers in large part due to their ease of availability, ability to provide timely support services, and competitive pricing.

-In order to respond to global competitive challenges, manufacturers need to devise effective IT strategies. The survey shows that the IT objectives of 'better demonstrate the value of IT to the business' and 'use IT to support revenue growth' are the most important factors influencing manufacturers' IT investment strategies, with average ratings of X on a scale of 1 to 4.

-Due to the current economic uncertainty, manufacturers have to deal with constrained budgets, which is forcing the need for an optimum utilisation of resources. As a consequence, raising efficiency is considered to be an important business objective amongst manufacturers.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://researchmoz.blogspot.com/