ICT Procurement Trends in Mexico - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans to 2013 - New Study Released

New Business market report from Kable Market Intelligence: "ICT procurement trends in Mexico - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 119 Mexican enterprises regarding their approach to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that Mexican enterprises like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
To highlight the criteria based on which Mexican enterprises select their IT providers as well as the roles which have influence while making IT purchasing decisions
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Backed by buoyant economic growth, Mexican enterprises are optimistic about their IT investments with extensive ICT demand from various verticals for establishing robust ICT infrastructure facilities.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Mexican enterprises desire to inculcate globally competitive practices and enhance their efficiency has sparked a row of investments in setting up advanced ICT infrastructure facilities.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Procurements. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 110+ ICT decision makers in Mexican market in H2 2012
Key Features and Benefits
Provides insights about what are the preferred buying approaches adopted by the Mexican enterprises to procure various technologies.
Comprehend what business objectives Mexican enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investments strategy.
Appreciate what IT objectives Mexican enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investments strategy.
Understand what all factors influence Mexican enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.
Understanding which organizational roles influence the most for making IT purchasing decisions and signing off budgets.
Key Market Issues
The Mexican economy is witnessing steady growth as a result of strong domestic demand and effective government policies.
Enterprises in Mexico have started investing heavily in ICT to improve competitiveness and enhance their business operations. Rising complexity of ICT infrastructure amongst Mexican enterprises, and the consequent need to manage and organize content have sparked them to spend on enterprise applications and IT systems management.
IT spending in Mexico is being driven by verticals such as manufacturing, telecoms and financial services. IT implementations in these sectors require a thorough understanding of working procedures, terminologies and business processes.
