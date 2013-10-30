ICT Procurement Trends in New Zealand and Finland - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans to 2013 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- ICT Procurement Trends in New Zealand



Product Synopsis



This report presents the findings from a survey of 50 New Zealand enterprises regarding their approach to Information and Communications Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that New Zealand enterprises like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.



Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/ict-procurement-trends-in-new-zealand-enterprise-ict-investment-plans-to-2013-report.html



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



To highlight the criteria on which New Zealand enterprises select their IT providers as well as the roles which have influence while making IT purchasing decisions.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Although the adoption of hosted service is fairly low amongst New Zealand enterprises, they are increasingly looking to adopt this model for technologies such as mobility, green IT and virtualization, and communications and collaboration.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



The advantages such as achieving cost and operational efficiencies and ease of management is driving the adoption of hosted model for advanced technologies.



ICT Procurement Trends in Finland



Product Synopsis



This report presents the findings from a survey of 51 Finnish enterprises regarding their approach to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that Finnish enterprises like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.



Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/ict-procurement-trends-in-finland-enterprise-ict-investment-plans-to-2013-report.html



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



To highlight the criteria on which Finnish enterprises select their IT providers as well as the roles which have influence while making IT purchasing decisions.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



According to the survey, the majority of Finnish enterprises prefer deploying technologies on-site, however, the adoption of hosting services is expected to increase, generating good opportunities for on-demand and managed services providers.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



In a highly competitive business environment, Finnish enterprises are constantly looking for ways to save time and improve efficiency; therefore the adoption of hosting services is expected to increase amongst these enterprises.



Click Here To Read All ICT Market Research Reports



About Us

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

http://www.researchmoz.us/

Blog: http://industryresearchnews.blogspot.com