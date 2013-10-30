Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ICT procurement trends in New Zealand - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

This report presents the findings from a survey of 50 New Zealand enterprises regarding their approach to Information and Communications Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that New Zealand enterprises like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

To highlight the criteria on which New Zealand enterprises select their IT providers as well as the roles which have influence while making IT purchasing decisions.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Although the adoption of hosted service is fairly low amongst New Zealand enterprises, they are increasingly looking to adopt this model for technologies such as mobility, green IT and virtualization, and communications and collaboration.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The advantages such as achieving cost and operational efficiencies and ease of management is driving the adoption of hosted model for advanced technologies.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Procurement. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 50+ ICT decision makers in the New Zealand market in H2 2012.



Key Features and Benefits

Provides insights into New Zealand enterprises' preferred buying approaches.



Comprehend the business objectives that New Zealand enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.



Appreciate the IT objectives that New Zealand enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.



Understand the factors that are influencing New Zealand enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.



Understand which organizational roles influence IT purchasing decisions and signing off budgets.



Key Market Issues

According to the survey, the majority of New Zealand enterprises prefer technologies to be deployed on-site as they want complete control over their enterprise data and applications.



Kable's survey reveals that raising business efficiency is one of the primary business objectives influencing New Zealand enterprises' IT investment strategy.



New Zealand enterprises rate using IT to support revenue growth as their lowest priority, with an average rating of just X on a scale of 1 to 4.



With an average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4, the financial stability of potential ICT vendors is deemed to be particularly important given that New Zealand enterprises are clearly concerned about after-sales support and the maintenance of their technology deployments in the future.



With increasing complexity of the ICT environment, New Zealand enterprises are faced with technology management issues.



Key Highlights

Increase customer satisfaction is one of the important business objectives influencing New Zealand enterprises' IT investment strategy with an average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.



Leading-edge technology is rated as an important factor when choosing an ICT provider, with average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.



Most New Zealand enterprises state that the motive behind their IT investments is to align IT with overall business goals, which has been assigned an average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.



New Zealand enterprises rate the CIO/IT department as the most influential authority when making ICT purchasing decisions, with the highest average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4, followed by the CEO and the CFO/Finance Director.



With a rating of X out of 4, meeting internal service level agreements is considered to be an important IT objective influencing New Zealand enterprises' IT investment decisions.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145161/ict-procurement-trends-in-new-zealand-enterprise-ict-investment-plans-to-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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