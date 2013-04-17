Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ICT procurement trends in Russia - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

This report presents the findings from a survey of 175 Russian enterprises regarding their approach to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that Russian enterprises like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

To highlight the criteria on which Russian enterprises select their IT providers as well as the roles which have influence while making IT purchasing decisions.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Although Russian IT spending is expected to rise, CIOs are expected to remain cautious and go slow on the adoption of new technologies given the uncertain global economic climate.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Hosting service model to gain traction in the Russian IT market, as enterprises look to minimize costs, reduce complexity and simplify business processes.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Procurement. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 175+ ICT decision makers in the Russian market in H2 2012.



Key Features and Benefits

Provides insights into Russian enterprises' preferred buying approaches.



Comprehend the business objectives that Russian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.



Appreciate the IT objectives that Russian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.



Understand the factors that are influencing Russian enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.



Understand which organisational roles influence IT purchasing decisions and signing off budgets.



Key Market Issues

The vast majority of Russian enterprises prefer purchasing technologies directly from suppliers, followed by local and national resellers.



According to Kable's survey, Russian CIOs and IT managers are focusing most of their attention on improving efficiency and maximizing revenue growth opportunities, with respondents rating them X and X respectively on a scale of 1 to 4.



The Russian enterprises increasing their levels of IT adoption to deliver superior services to their employees and customers, thereby enhancing their revenue growth opportunities.



As Russian businesses look to develop long-term relationships with their technology vendors, those demonstrating financial stability and longevity to attract far more interest from potential customers



Russian enterprises rate the CIO/IT department and CEO as the most influential authorities when making IT purchasing decisions, with both receiving the highest average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.



Key Highlights

The survey indicates that 2013 will bring a significant drop (around X percentage points) in the proportion of respondents who plan to keep their IT budgets flat, thereby indicating an improving scenario as more enterprises plan increases.



As Russian enterprises recognize the fact that that cloud computing allows them to deliver competitive products quickly and cost-efficiently , its adoption is set to rise with XX% of respondents having plans to invest in this space in the next two years



Although a majority (XX%) of Russian enterprises prefer to deploy their IT solutions on-site, deployment of technologies as a hosted service is gaining prominence with XX% of preferring this model.



In view of the tough economic conditions prevailing worldwide, Russian businesses are looking for ways to improve operational efficiency to stimulate additional revenue opportunities, whilst at the same time cutting costs to drive future top line growth.



The survey indicates that XX% of enterprises in Russia rate the objective of delivering new functionality to business users as their top priority, whilst XX% of enterprises rate the objective of better demonstrating the value of IT to the business as a moderate priority.



Companies Mentioned



