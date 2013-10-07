Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ICT procurement trends in Switzerland - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

This report presents the findings from a survey of 65 Swiss enterprises regarding their approach to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that Swiss enterprises like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

To highlight the criteria on which Swiss enterprises select their ICT providers as well as the roles which have influence while making ICT purchasing decisions.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Kable's survey shows that a large proportion of Swiss enterprises favour on-premise deployments (X%) compared to hosted services (X%). Kable believes that enterprises' preference towards hosted deployment is expected to increase, albeit at a slower pace.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Hosting is favoured by organisations as it minimises costs, reduces complexity, and simplifies management.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Procurement. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 60+ ICT decision makers in Swiss market in H2 2012.



Key Features and Benefits

Provides insights into Swiss enterprises' preferred buying approaches.



Comprehend the business objectives that Swiss enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.



Appreciate the IT objectives that Swiss enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.



Understand the factors that are influencing Swiss enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.



Understand which organisational roles influence ICT purchasing decisions and signing off budgets.



Key Market Issues

The preference for on-site deployment stems from the need to have control over confidential data, arising out of strict compliance regulations.



Enterprises' need for the optimum utilization of resources amidst restricted working capital (due to the economic uncertainty) is forcing Swiss firms to focus on the business objective of raising efficiency.



The survey shows that Swiss enterprises attach a high level of importance to the IT objective of 'use IT to support revenue growth' with an average rating of X (on a scale of 1 to 4), highlighting the fact that IT can play a critical role in supporting additional revenue growth opportunities.



Price is also considered to be important with average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4, as enterprises are continuously facing budgetary constraints amidst the backdrop of the tight business conditions.



Swiss enterprises rate the CIO/IT department as the most influential authority when making ICT purchasing decisions with the highest average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4. The role of the CIO has fundamentally changed over recent years, from fulfilling the business' technical requirements to influencing corporate strategy and processes.



Key Highlights

The survey shows that, on average, 55% of Swiss enterprises buy technologies direct from suppliers, followed by local resellers and national resellers.



With average rating of X, Swiss enterprises attach significant importance to the business objectives of increasing customer satisfaction. Enterprises' focus on improving customer experiences highlights the fact that Swiss firms are increasingly moving from a product-centric to a customer-centric approach, in order to achieve differentiation in this competitive environment.



Analysing the data by the size of respondents reveals that large enterprises assign the highest rating to the IT objective of aligning IT with overall business goals, with an average rating of X.



Swiss enterprises consider financial stability to be the most important criterion when selecting an ICT provider, with the highest average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.



The survey also reveals that 42% of Swiss enterprises operate predominantly with a standards-based infrastructure, which is higher compared to countries such as the UK, Germany, and Belgium.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143537/ict-procurement-trends-in-switzerland-enterprise-ict-investment-plans-to-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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