ICT Procurement Trends in the US - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans to 2013 - New Study Released

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 156 US enterprises regarding their approach to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that US enterprises like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
To highlight the criteria on which US enterprises select their IT providers as well as the roles which have influence while making IT purchasing decisions.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
US enterprises have an optimistic approach towards IT investments, and their preference towards hosted services is also gaining traction.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
US enterprises' emphasis on cost cutting and reducing complexity is providing an impetus to adoption of managed and hosted services.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Procurement. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 150+ ICT decision makers in the US market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Provides insights into US enterprises' preferred buying approaches.
Comprehend the business objectives that US enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Appreciate the IT objectives that US enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Understand the factors that are influencing US enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.
Understand which organizational roles influence IT purchasing decisions and signing off budgets.
Key Market Issues
Most US enterprises prefer to buy technologies direct from suppliers and then deploy them on- site rather than using a hosted model, primarily because of the confidentiality of data or legacy systems already in place.
In the face of continued economic uncertainty, IT vendors are looking to develop solutions which enable enterprises to achieve operational efficiency and stimulate growth.
Many US enterprises do not see growth opportunities in the current economy, devaluing the importance of IT as a significant driver for business growth.
US enterprises consider price to be the most important criteria in choosing an ICT provider, requiring ICT vendors to develop new pricing models.
With increasing complexity of the ICT environment, US enterprises are faced with technology management issues.
Key Highlights
US enterprises focusing on minimizing cost and reducing complexity prefer hosting as the cost of services is low.
