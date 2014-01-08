ICT Procurement Trends in Utilities - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans - New Report Available

Recently published research from Kable Market Intelligence, "ICT procurement trends in Utilities - Enterprise ICT investment plans", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 149 utilities regarding their approach to Information and Communications Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that utilities like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
To highlight the criteria on which utilities select their ICT providers as well as the roles which have influence while making ICT purchasing decisions.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Amidst increasing competition, utilities are focusing on strengthening their core ICT infrastructures and streamlining their operations in order to reduce costs and achieve differentiation in the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Utilities are increasingly dependent on IT products and services to drive automation and improve customer satisfaction to remain competitive in the market.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Procurement. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 149+ ICT decision makers in the utilities industry in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Provides insights into utilities' preferred buying approaches.
Comprehend the business objectives that utilities are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Appreciate the IT objectives that utilities are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Understand the factors that are influencing utilities' decision to select an ICT provider.
Understand which organizational roles influence ICT purchasing decisions and signing off budgets.
Key Market Issues
The vast majority of utilities surveyed prefer purchasing technologies directly from suppliers, followed by local and national resellers.
Utilities are looking to streamline their operations in order to improve efficiency and increase productivity, and thereby meet fast changing customer expectations.
According to Kable's survey, utilities rate the objective of 'better demonstrate the value of IT to the business' as their most important IT objective influencing their IT investment strategy, with an average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.
Utilities consider 'leading-edge technology' and 'price' to be the most important criteria when choosing an ICT provider.
Kable's survey reveals that that a large proportion of utilities believe that their ICT infrastructure is somewhat complex, whilst at the same time the number of respondents who state they have very complex ICT infrastructures is also high.
Key Highlights
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