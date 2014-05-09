ICT Research on Data Centre Market Forecast in Poland 2014: Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Data Centre Market In Poland 2014 Market Analysis And Development Forecasts For 2014-2017: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends Research Report 2014



Take an inside look at Poland’s leading data centres and the market’s future.



Benefit from on-site research, analysis and development forecasts for 2014-2017.



The growing data processing industry in Poland has made it necessary for many operators of data centres to expand and adjust to increases in the type and volume of services required by clients. In order to find out more about the current market and expectations for growth in this vital industry, the experts at PMR explored this market in the most reliable and efficient way possible – in person.



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They conducted on site observations, complete with tours, and interviewed key personnel of the country’s largest and most active centres. After gathering and reviewing a wealth of information on topics such as size, utilisation of space and capacity for processing all types of data, they compiled Data centre market in Poland 2014, Market analysis and development forecasts for 2014-2017.



This competition-focused report examines the issues pertinent to companies providing data centre services as well as to the customer-companies that engage their services. It derives insight from first-hand accounts of the size, in gross and net area, data storage capacity and processing capabilities of each centre, and explores the future of energy costs related to industrial clients in the years to come.



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The report provides a brief account of the market’s historical growth, along with information on the expansion of hybrid objects. It provides value data and growth statistics in support of recent assertions that the data centre market in Poland now occupies the top spot in the overall ICT sector, and offers substantial prospects for double-digit expansion.



Energy prices are a central issue of concern for most of participants in this market. This document offers innovative simulations of price evolution, complete with consideration of factors such as macroeconomics and changes to various regulatory requirements.



Readers will learn about the size, amount of unused space, technical capabilities of specific data processing centres, and examine informative profiles of the top providers of collocation services across the country. They will learn which services are most often requested, the current prices of those services and how those prices are expected to change in the future. They will benefit from comparison between the centres investigated for purposes of this report – in places such as Warsaw, Katowice, Krakow, Lodz and Poznan.



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Data centre market in Poland 2014, Market analysis and development forecasts for 2014-2017 is an informational asset to businesses currently operating in the Polish data centre industry and a must-read document for those considering market entry. It is also exceptionally useful to businesses that provide ICT, network and telecoms products and services for use in the data processing industry. Professionals engaged at large companies in Poland that require data centre and outsourcing services will be especially interested in reading about current options and future conditions that will impact decision making in the future.



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