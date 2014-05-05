ICT Research on Internet of Things and Wireless Networks Industry Report 2014: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Internet Of Things (IoT) And Wireless Networks: Technologies, Business Drivers, And Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Strategies, Products And Competitive Landscape Industry Research Report 2014



The world is moving beyond standalone devices into a new era where everything is connected. The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to uniquely identifiable objects (things) and their virtual representations in an Internet-like structure. Stated differently, the concept involves the notion that there are many things (assets, objects, etc.) in the world that may be addressed/labeled/cataloged for various purposes. The Internet is associated with and mapped to the real world by attaching object tags with URLs as meta-objects to tangible objects or locations.



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In addition to the wireless technologies that make connecting different things possible, there are wide number of technologies that gain benefit from the IoT or support it. Since the technology of IoT will have an unlimited number of devices there will many of technologies evolved whether to deploy, manage or even identify things.



This research addresses the business drivers, technologies and future outlook for the Internet of Things (IoT) with an emphasis on business opportunities, industry sectors, and leading applications. The report includes analysis of leading sectors to adopt IoT: Connected Homes, Connected Vehicles, and Industrial Internet. The report also includes analysis of key issues and success factors for the long-term success of IoT.



Target Audience:



Semiconductor companies

Embedded systems companies

Application developers and aggregators

Managed service and middleware companies

Wireless network operators and service providers

Data management and predictive analysis companies

Sensor, presence, location, and detection solution providers

Internet identity management, privacy, and security companies

M2M, Internet of Things (IoT), and general telecommunications companies

Wireless infrastructure (cellular, WiMAX, WiFi, RFID/NFC, and Beacon) providers



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Report Benefits:



Identify business drivers for IoT

Identify leading IoT applications

Understand IoT supporting technologies

Identify key issues for the long term success of IoT

Understand the dynamics of IoT in leading industry verticals

Obtain reports on IoT leaders: Intel, Oracle, Cisco, and Qualcomm



Table of Contents



Executive Summary 7



1 Introduction 13

1.1 Defining IoT 13

1.2 Embedded Systems and IoT 15

1.3 Ubiquitous Computing 17

1.4 Teleoperation and IoT 18

1.5 IoT Industry Groups 20

1.6 IoT Communication Protocols and Standards 23

1.6.1 Many Organizations and Many Standards Efforts 24

1.6.2 Overlapping Standards, Protocols and Technical Approaches 28

1.7 IoT Solutions and Applications 29



2 Underlying Technologies Supporting IoT 32

2.1 Connected Devices 33

2.2 Macro Area Wireless: Cellular 35

2.2.1 Most Prevalent Digital Cellular Systems: 2G and 3G 37

2.2.2 4th Generation (4G) Cellular 38

2.2.2.1 LTE Direct (LTE-D) 39

2.2.2.2 LTE Advanced 44

2.2.3 Heterogeneous Networks (HetNet) 45

2.3 Macro Area Wireless: Non-cellular 46

2.3.1 WiMAX 46

2.3.2 Satellite 47

2.4 Short Range Wireless 48

2.4.1 WiFi 48

2.4.2 LiFi 49

2.4.3 RF Identification (RFID) 51

2.4.4 Bluetooth 52

2.4.5 ZigBee 53

2.4.6 Ultra Wide Band (UWB) 54

2.4.7 Dedicated Short-range Communications 54

2.4.8 Beacon Technologies 54

2.5 Internet Protocol version Six (IPv6) 55

2.6 Sensors and Detection Technologies 57

2.7 Data Storage/Management 61

2.8 APIs and Data Integration 61

2.9 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) 61

2.10 Wearable Wireless and Computing 63

2.11 Augmented Reality and Media 65

2.12 Big Data, Predictive Analysis, and Business Intelligence 67

2.13 IoT and Cloud Technologies/Solutions 68

2.14 IoT Mediation and Orchestration 69



3 IoT in Industry Verticals 71

3.1 Retail 71

3.2 Smart Cities 74

3.3 Healthcare 75

3.4 Transportation 79

3.5 Supply Chain Management 80

3.6 Environmental Control 80

3.7 Power Management 81



4 IoT and Connected Homes 83

4.1 Opportunities and Obstacles 87

4.2 Residential Applications 87

4.2.1 Security Systems 88

4.2.2 Smart Grid Applications 89

4.2.3 Home Infotainment 91

4.2.4 Elderly Monitoring 93

4.2.5 Smart Appliances 95



5 IoT and Connected Cars 96

5.1 Connected Devices in Vehicles 98

5.2 Connected Automotive Apps 100

5.2.1 A Mixture of Safety Features and Concerns 103

5.2.2 Connected Car Challenges 104

5.3 Online-Connected Automobiles 105

5.3.1 Connected Commercial Vehicles 106

5.3.2 Connected Cars: AT&T 107

5.3.3 Connected Cars: BMW 108



6 IoT and the Industrial Internet 109

6.1 Energy Control 111

6.2 Facilities Control 112

6.3 Teleoperation and Telerobotics 114

6.4 Smart Manufacturing 114



7 Key Evolutionary Trends Driving IoT 117

7.1 Anytime, Anywhere, Any Device Access 117

7.2 Increased Emphasis on Non-human Communications 117

7.3 Convergence and Integration of Many Things 118

7.4 Open Networks and Interfaces 120

7.5 Ubiquitous Wireless Access and Connectivity 121

7.6 Ambient Intelligence: Self-aware Networks and Devices 121



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8 Key Issues to the Long-term Success of IoT 123

8.1 Device and Interface Interoperability 123

8.2 Openness: Interfaces, Standards, and More 123

8.3 Ease of Configuration and Administration 124



9 Appendix 125

9.1 Security and Privacy in IoT 125

9.1.1 Illustrative IoT Concern Area: Connected Homes 126

9.1.2 Illustrative IoT Concern Area: Wearable Technology 127

9.1.3 Identity, Personal Data, and Preference Management 128

9.2 Leading Companies Driving IoT 129

9.2.1 Cisco 129

9.2.1.1 Cisco’s Vision for Internet of Everything 130

9.2.1.2 Cisco’s IoT Related Predictions 132

9.2.2 Intel 135

9.2.2.1 Intel’s Vision for IoT 138

9.2.2.1.1 Three Pillars of IoT 139

9.2.2.1.2 Real-world IoT-driven Applications 139

9.2.2.2 Intel Positioning Itself for Success in IoT 140

9.2.3 Oracle 142

9.2.3.1 Oracle and IoT 142

9.2.3.2 Oracle’s Vision for IoT 143

9.2.4 Qualcomm 144

9.2.4.1 Qualcomm and IoT 144

9.2.4.2 Qualcomm’s Vision for IoT 145

9.3 IoT and Unstructured (Big) Data 147

9.3.1 IoT and System Generated Data 148

9.3.2 IoT and Machine Generated Data 150

9.4 IoT and the Cloud 151

9.5 IoT, DaaS, and APIs (Telecom and Enterprise) 152



Figure 1: Everything becomes Connected 8

Figure 2: The Evolution of IoT 14

Figure 3: IoT Industry Roadmap 2000-2020 31

Figure 4: Growth of Connected Devices 34

Figure 5: Market Share by Wireless Technology 36

Figure 6: Evolution of LTE in time 39

Figure 7: HetNet Topology 45

Figure 8: WiMAX Communications 46

Figure 9: RFID Chip Compared to a Grain of Rice 52

Figure 10: Embedded Thermal Sensors 58

Figure 11: Sensors in Macro Environment for IoT 60

Figure 12: Automated Retail 73

Figure 13: Hybrid System Architecture for Healthcare - WAITER 78

Figure 14: Connected Home 84

Figure 15: Sensors in the Connected Home 85

Figure 16: Energy Smart Home Lab 86

Figure 17: Smart and Connected TV 91

Figure 18: Global TV: Smart vs. Traditional 2013 - 2017 92

Figure 19: Elderly Tracking 94

Figure 20: Connected Vehicle Console 99

Figure 21: Connect Vehicles by Application Type 2014 - 2019 102

Figure 22: IoT in Industrial Automation 111

Figure 23: IoT in Facilities Control 113

Figure 24: IoT and Telecom API Topology 155



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