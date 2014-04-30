ICT Research on Kable\'S Market Report Cloud Services 2018: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Worldwide Business Survey On Kable\'S Market Opportunity Forecasts To 2018: Cloud Services Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast



Kable's Market Opportunity Forecast outlines the primary findings from our ongoing research into the dynamics in the Cloud Services market.



Key Findings

This product provides revenue opportunity forecasts in the Cloud Services market from 2014 to 2018, spanning three services segments, 37 geographical markets, 6 regions, 14 verticals and two size bands.



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Synopsis

The extended scope of this product includes:



Cloud Services such as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS).

Major regions covering North America, Central and Latin America, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Vertical Markets covering Communications and IT, Education, Energy, Financial Markets, Government, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Media, Pharmaceuticals, Retail, Retail Banking, Utilities, and Other.

Size bands covering Small and Medium Sized and Large enterprises.



Reasons To Buy

The most exhaustive and up-to-date product providing revenue opportunity forecasts in the Cloud Services market from 2014 to 2018, spanning three service lines, 37 geographical markets, 6 regions, 14 verticals and two size bands.

More than 12,326 data points across various technology segments, verticals, and geographies, enabling informed strategic and tactical decisions.

Extensive technology growth predictions based on adoption indicators, end-user technology demand, Kable's in-house ICT survey results, and macroeconomic factors.



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Key Highlights

Kable forecasts the global Cloud Services market to grow at a CAGR of 31.3% from 2014 to 2018.

The Communications and IT industry is expected to witness the fastest growth in Cloud Services spending, with this market growing at a CAGR of 39.3% from 2014 to 2018.

SaaS which currently constitutes the largest proportion (70%) of the overall Cloud Services market is forecasted to reach $56.3 billion by 2018.

Large Enterprises' spend on Cloud Services is forecasted to reach $49.7 billion by 2018.



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