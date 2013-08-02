New Software market report from Kable Market Intelligence: "ICT Spend Predictions in Large Dutch Manufacturers - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- This report illustrates how Kable expects Large Dutch Manufacturers to allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, telecommunications and consulting.
Summary
Why was the report written?
This report presents the output from Kable's ICT spend prediction statistical model, a log-linear regression model that provides ICT spending predictions based on a company's demographic profile. The statistical model has been developed using an extensive collection of survey and interview data Kable has conducted with ICT decision makers on their ICT spending, as well as the insight of our analyst team.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The predictions were formulated in November 2012 following a large survey of ICT decision makers. Estimated trends in ICT spending have been identified through to the end of 2013 following feedback from respondents on their forthcoming investment plans.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
Understand how the Large Dutch Manufacturers are allocating their external ICT budgets.
Gain a view as to how Large Dutch Manufacturers ICT budgets are being allocated by IT function.
Understand how Large Dutch Manufacturers ICT budgets are being allocated across internal and external entities.
Get a detailed breakdown of Large Dutch Manufacturers estimated budget allocation within each of the core areas of ICT spend (hardware, software, IT Services, telecommunications and consulting).
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