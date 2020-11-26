New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- The report is updated with the current economic scenario and business landscape owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsequent economic slowdown and social restrictions have impacted the key segments of the markets. The report provides an extensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the current market scenario and key insights into the future outlook of the market growth.



The Global ICU Beds Market is forecasted to reach USD 4.76 Billion by 2027. The global ICU Beds market is currently observing a tremendous pace owing to the growing prevalence of the intensive care units in various healthcare verticals due to rising critical diseases, geriatric patients, pediatric deformity, chronic diseases, and epidemic novel diseases, ICU beds are predominantly being in demand. Specialization in design and advanced technological functions make it disparate from the ordinary hospital beds.



To gain a deeper understanding of the ICU Beds market, the report further provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiling of the competitors, revenue, % revenue market share, and technological and product advancements. The report also explores the new entrants, strategic alliances and collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and deals of the established companies. The report also sheds light on the government policies and their amendments related to the ICU Beds market.



Key Manufacturers of the ICU Beds Market Studied in the Report are:



Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Malvestio S.P.A., Carevel Medical Systems Private Limited, Stryker Corporation, Invacare Corporation, Linet Group SE, Stiegelmeyer-Group, Medtronic PLC, Meditech (India) PVT. LTD, and Medline Industries, Inc., among others.



Furthermore, the report focuses on the segmentation of the global ICU Beds market based on types and applications.



ICU Beds Market Segmentation based on Product Types:



Electric or Motorized



Semi-Electric or Hybrid



Mechanical or Manual



ICU Beds Market Segmentation based on Applications:



General & Acute Care Hospitals



District



State



Urban



Rural



Multi-Specialty Hospitals



Pediatric



Cardiac



Cancer



Rehabilitation



Regional Analysis of the ICU Beds Market Includes:



· North America (U.S., Canada)



· Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered in the Report:



· What will be the estimated growth rate of the ICU Beds market in 2027?



· Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?



· What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the ICU Beds market throughout the forecast period?



· What are the current and future market trends of the ICU Beds market?



· Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?



· What are the key products and applications offered by the ICU Beds market?



· Which segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth throughout the projected timeline?



The report analyses entry barriers for new entrants of the market and provides strategic recommendations to help enable the decision making process for efficient business decisions. The report aims to provide beneficial information to the new entrants as well as major players to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market.



The report also covers a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to provide a better understanding of the growth curve of the key competitors of the market. It also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to ascertain the stakeholders and investors gain maximum returns on their investments. In conclusion, the global ICU Beds report is a qualitative and quantitative research document that offers vital insights into the ICU Beds market that help businesses and investors gain a competitive edge over the other competitors.



