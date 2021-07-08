ICU Designs Launches Indiegogo Campaign for Its Cellphone Case

Now Seeking Community Support via Indiegogo, This Unique Cell Phone Case comes with a Mirror & Two-Toned Light Diffusers!
Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2021 -- ICU Designs has proudly announced that it has recently launched a remarkable new cell phone case with many exciting features. The patent-pending phone case has been designed in Los Angeles, California and is emerging as the ultimate phone case for the millions of smartphone users worldwide. To introduce this phone case to the world, ICU Designs has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, and they are welcoming generous support and backing.
"Our all-new phone case comes with a mirror and two-toned light diffusers for seeing yourself in any lighting situation." Said Antonio Cullari, the CEO and Founder of ICU Designs, while introducing this project to the Indiegogo community. According to the CEO, the case didn't reinvent itself, but the company made it much better than a reinvention.
Following are some of the most remarkable features of the ICU Cell Phone case:
Introduced for iPhone 11 & iPhone 12
Built-in Mirror for Vanity & Style
Two-Toned Light Diffusers
Translucent Diffuser for Day
Opaque Diffuser for Night
Scratch Resistant Acrylic Mirror
Bumpers on All 4 Corners
Compatible with 5G, 4G, and all other Networks
Compatible with Wireless Charging
Patent Pending
Extensively Tested
And much more
The Indiegogo Campaign is located on the web at: www.indiegogo.com/projects/icu-designs-cell-phone-case-see-the-best-you and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Indiegogo campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 15,000. Moreover, ICU Designs is offering a special discount for all supporters of the campaign, and it is offering its phone cases as a reward for the backers with shipping on many locations across the world. Furthermore, more details are available on the Indiegogo campaign page of the project.
About ICU Designs
ICU Designs is a Los Angeles based American company founded by Antonio Cullari. The company has recently launched a remarkable new phone case and it is raising funds and support for this patent pending phone case via the crowdfunding platform of Indiegogo.
Contact:
Contact Person: Morgan Cullari
Company: ICU Designs
City: Los Angeles
State: California
Country: United States
Phone: 3233989729
Email: hello@icu-designs.com
Website: www.icu-designs.com