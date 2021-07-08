ICU Designs Launches Indiegogo Campaign for Its Cellphone Case

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2021 -- ICU Designs has proudly announced that it has recently launched a remarkable new cell phone case with many exciting features. The patent-pending phone case has been designed in Los Angeles, California and is emerging as the ultimate phone case for the millions of smartphone users worldwide. To introduce this phone case to the world, ICU Designs has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, and they are welcoming generous support and backing.



"Our all-new phone case comes with a mirror and two-toned light diffusers for seeing yourself in any lighting situation." Said Antonio Cullari, the CEO and Founder of ICU Designs, while introducing this project to the Indiegogo community. According to the CEO, the case didn't reinvent itself, but the company made it much better than a reinvention.



Following are some of the most remarkable features of the ICU Cell Phone case:



Introduced for iPhone 11 & iPhone 12



Built-in Mirror for Vanity & Style

Two-Toned Light Diffusers

Translucent Diffuser for Day

Opaque Diffuser for Night

Scratch Resistant Acrylic Mirror

Bumpers on All 4 Corners

Compatible with 5G, 4G, and all other Networks

Compatible with Wireless Charging

Patent Pending

Extensively Tested

And much more



The Indiegogo Campaign is located on the web at: www.indiegogo.com/projects/icu-designs-cell-phone-case-see-the-best-you and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Indiegogo campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 15,000. Moreover, ICU Designs is offering a special discount for all supporters of the campaign, and it is offering its phone cases as a reward for the backers with shipping on many locations across the world. Furthermore, more details are available on the Indiegogo campaign page of the project.



About ICU Designs

ICU Designs is a Los Angeles based American company founded by Antonio Cullari. The company has recently launched a remarkable new phone case and it is raising funds and support for this patent pending phone case via the crowdfunding platform of Indiegogo.



Contact:

Contact Person: Morgan Cullari

Company: ICU Designs

City: Los Angeles

State: California

Country: United States

Phone: 3233989729

Email: hello@icu-designs.com

Website: www.icu-designs.com