Icy Air Pro Extends Cool 2014 Summer Deal

Houghton, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Great news for those planning to set a new air conditioner of late, rising Houghton based air conditioner retailer Icy Air Pro has recently announced cool 2014 summer deal on its premier A.C. units.



The company is offering free shipping on all offers over 100 USD. Added to Michigan delivery, Icy Air Pro is flexible with international shipping as well. “Our mission here is to ensure a cool & comfortable summer for all our customers. As we are focused on 100 percent client satisfaction, we always make sure to greet each of our customers with high-end A.C units only. The free shipping deal is meant to ensure a more convenient and affordable 2014 summer for all our customers,” remarked a spokesman from Icy Air Pro.



He added, “Our organization might be a new one, but it’s our personalized attention and years of professional experience that keep us much ahead of our contenders. Backed by a very enthusiastic, helpful & creative team, Icy Air Pro is always striving to get you the best of cooling in the scorching summer.”



Icy Air Pro extends both window and wall air conditioner units in different capacities to cater every AC needs. The company has got 5,000 -10,000 BTU AC units for single rooms while there are 10,000 – 20,000 BTU units for small homes & apartments. For more elaborate & serious cooling, the firm manager pointed towards their 20,000 BTU & up machines.



Speaking further on the Icy Air AC units, the sales executive noted about some of the finest of enhancements in the industry. “It’s our aim to serve our customers with premium products. Thus we have armed our inventory with LG air conditioner units- as well as high end products from other elite labels like HAIER & Technitrend,” the sales officer added in.



On questions regarding affordability of the Icy Air AC units, the firm manager guaranteed an energy-efficient cooling. “We are here to make cooling budget friendly for you. Thus, all our premium AC units are Energy Star products that would ensure great savings on the machine longevity,” smiled the Icy Air Pro’s manager.



About Icy Air Pro

Established in 2014, Icy Air Pro is a rising AC retailer from Houghton that offers premier quality Energy Star AC units of different capacities for every cooling need. To know more, visit http://icyairpro.com



Contact Name: Christopher W. Hatton

Address:

913 Donmar Dr

Houghton, MI

USA – 49931

Phone Number: +1-906-281-0158