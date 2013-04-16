ID Integrated Security Showcases Security Solutions for All Sectors

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Certain types of crime and anti-social behaviour continue to be a problem in parts of Britain. Watford Central, for example, saw a decrease in anti-social behaviour from December 2012 to January 2013, but saw in increase in burglary, robbery, vehicle and violent crimes. The population of Watford Central remains at 6,754, according to UK Crime Stats, and 331 crimes were committed in January 2013 alone. "Home owners and businesses concerned about crime need to look to ID Integrated Security for help in protecting their family, employees and property," according to Tom Steed of ID Integrated Security.



ID Integrated Security, a CCTV company in Luton & Watford, offers home, commercial and public sector solutions along with a wireless IP network. Home security continues to be a major concern of many and this company offers a wide range of solutions to keep families safe. "Intruder alarms, intercoms, wireless systems and CCTV are a few of the options home owners have when it comes to keep their home and family safe," Mr Steed explains.



Business owners have many of the same options, including intruder alarms and CCTV. As the needs of business owners differ from those of home owners, ID Integrated Security offers PC based access control. This access control system lets the business owner control who can and cannot enter certain areas of a building. Having this type of system prevents the loss of keys, reduces malicious damage and more. "Companies find the benefits of having an access control system significantly outweight the costs of the system installation," Mr. Steed continues.



Along with the above business solutions, the public sector often chooses to have public space cctv systems installed to protect citizens and tourists alike. Wireless IP networks continue to be another popular option when it comes to the pubic sector. "ID Integrated Security sits down with each client to design the system that best meets their needs while staying within the established budget. Everyone should feel safe at all times and the systems offered work to ensure this is the case," Mr. Steed declares.



About ID Integrated Security

ID Integrated Security provides CCTV, electronic security and access control systems for commercial, domestic and public sectors. All systems meet British and SSAIB standards and users choose between integrated and standalone types. All provide the desired level of protection needed. ID Integrated Security takes pride in all disciplines of their work, including design, maintenance and consultation. Systems contain the highest quality equipment and all equipment undergoes field testing to ensure reliability. The company strives to exceed customer expectations at all times with all technicians undergoing regular training to guarantee current advice and risk assessment information are provided.