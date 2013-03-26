IDA Gives Away Free Nightscape Magazine to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Founded in 1988, the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its founding by giving away a free digital download of the latest issue of its magazine, Nightscape.



The 20-page magazine features an engaging article by National Geographic photographer Jim Richardson, as he recounts the road trip he took across America photographing starry skies and documenting the effects of light pollution.



The interdisciplinary research project examining light pollution's impacts in Germany known as “The Loss of the Night” (“Verlust der Nacht” in German) is one of several other features in this free issue. The IDA’s 2012 annual report, a look at the new light pollution video “Losing the Dark” and a profile of Lowe’s Home Improvement Store’s new line of dark-sky friendly fixtures are among the other offerings.



IDA’s Nightscape magazine is normally offered only to the organization’s members. Bob Parks, IDA’s Executive Director explains, “A key component in our mission is to educate the public about the problems and solutions of light pollution. To celebrate IDA’s 25th birthday we decided to offer this issue of Nightscape to everybody.”



The issue can be downloaded from the IDA website here:

http://www.darksky.org/resources/nightscape



About The International Dark-Sky Association

The International Dark-Sky Association is the only non-profit working to address light pollution around the world. Among its efforts, the organization provides information brochures, workshops, a model lighting ordinance, manages a night sky conservation program, and awards the distinguished IDA Fixture Seal of Approval to applicants with lighting fixtures that are dark-sky friendly.