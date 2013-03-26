Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- IDA Launches Indiegogo Campaign to Translate Dark Sky Film. Light pollution, the artificial brightening of the night sky, is a global problem. To help educate people about the problems of light pollution and the easy solutions to remedy it the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) recently created a short film called "Losing the Dark." Today IDA announces that it is launching an Indidgogo campaign to fund translations of the film into many languages beyond English.



IDA, a non-profit that works to control something called light pollution, the artificial brightening of the night sky caused by poor lighting, has made "Losing the Dark" freely available to planetariums, science centers and in digital HD.



The video has been seen on YouTube in over a 100 different countries, even though the show currently only exists in English. The Indiegogo campaign will greatly expand the reach of the show. IDA Executive Director Bob Parks explains, "We have translators and narrators standing by, but we need to raise the extra money to cover the final production costs. The indiegogo campaign will allow us to produce a great many foreign language versions."



He continues, "If we are successful, we will not only be able to tell people around the world what light pollution is and how it's a problem but also explain the simple solutions so that they can use to make a difference where they live."



