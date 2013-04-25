IDA Recognizes France and ANPCEN for New Lighting Curfew Law

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- The International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) recently met with representatives of the French Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy and the French light pollution advocacy group l’Association nationale de Protection du Ciel et de l’Environnement Nocturnes (ANPCEN) to recognize their effort to enact the first national law requiring that businesses turn off their exterior lighting between 1 AM and 7 AM.



Diane Szynkier, Technical Advisor to the Secretary Delphine Batho, and Anne-Marie Ducroux, President of ANPCEN, accepted awards in recognition of their efforts from IDA Executive Director Bob Parks at the Ministry's offices in Paris on April 16, 2013.



The new law will go into effect in July 1, 2013 and is expected to annually save 250,000 tons of CO2 and the equivalent energy use of 750,000 homes. In presenting the awards Mr. Parks praised France for its new protections that build on other light pollution laws that have been introduced since 2009. He says "France has demonstrated global leadership by enacting legislation that will dramatically reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions, save money, and protect the night sky. This is a common sense energy policy that all countries should adopt."



For more information on the new law, visit the French Ministry of Sustainability website at http://www.gouvernement.fr/gouvernement/une-nouvelle-reglementation-pour-les-eclairages-nocturnes



Visit the ANPCEN website: http://www.anpcen.fr



For more information on the International Dark-Sky Association visit: http://www.darksky.org



About IDA

IDA is the only non-profit working to address light pollution around the world. Among its efforts, the organization provides information brochures, workshops, a model lighting ordinance, manages a night sky conservation program, and awards the distinguished IDA Fixture Seal of Approval to applicants with lighting fixtures that are dark-sky friendly.