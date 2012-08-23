Idaho Refinancing Expert Explains New Home Affordable Refinance Program

Meridian, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2012 -- Created in 2009 as part of that year's economic stimulus program, the Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP) is a government-backed program for homeowners whose homes have dropped in value since 2009.



HARP "looks the other way" with respect to a home's loan-to-value, giving underwater homeowners access to "prime" mortgage rates for which they would otherwise be ineligible, or for which they would be required to pay a steep mortgage insurance premium.



HARP allows for unlimited loan-to-value and, more than 3 years after launching, the program is finally building its momentum. Through the first six months of 2012, more than 422,000 U.S. homeowners used HARP.



The pace at which HARP loans are closing is quickening, too.



March 2009 - June 2012 : 37,046 HARP loan completions per month, on average

January - June 2012 : 70,495 HARP loan completions per month, on average

June 2012 : 125,865 HARP loan completions

HARP was designed to reach 7 million U.S. households. At its current growth pace, the Home Affordable Refinance Program may meet that goal in Q2 2013.



The Home Affordable Refinance Program program is inclusionary; it aims to approve everyone who applies. By design, lending standards are loose so banks are eager to underwrite and approve as many HARP loans as possible.



If your home has lost equity and you want to use the Home Affordable Refinance Program, get started with a rate quote. HARP won't expire until December 31, 2013 but mortgage rates won't likely stay low until then.



