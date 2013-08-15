IDCreator.com Launches Online ID Card Design Tool to Simplify the Design Process

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- In a post 9/11 world ID cards have become a fact of life for people in small and large businesses alike. While a necessity, these do represent a significant investment for companies, especially for those with high staff turnover. As a result, they often go to affordable companies like ID Creator for their ID card solutions, who are continually committed to offering the best possible deal on card creation.



The company, which has already successfully served over 25,000 satisfied customers, is continuing its dedication to customer service by enhancing its range of online features, with a brand new interactive software offering design capabilities to further cut costs on ID card creation.



The company is offering an all new online ID card maker for companies large and small, which comes with a variety of preset templates that make it easy to include all the necessary information, including company or corporate logo, employee image, name, role, id number and more. The presets come with a wide variety of background images to choose from, or bespoke background images can be uploaded when the order is made.



ID Creator does not insist upon a minimum order number and does not charge set up fees, promising a 24 hour turnaround on all orders made, with free shipping on orders over seventy five dollars. The flexibility and ease with which orders can be made irrespective of order size ensures that the process is ideal for small and medium sized businesses that require ID cards without breaking the bank.



A spokesperson for ID Creator explained, “The new software allows ID cards to be quickly designed by those making the order rather than involving third party design work which costs far more money. By cutting this overhead we save companies the expense while incurring no further cost to ourselves, making it a win win. The feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive with almost everyone mentioning how intuitive and simple to use the design tool is.”



About ID Creator

ID Creator's mission is to be the premier outlet for high-quality and secure photo ID badges. The ID Creator application took just shy of thirty months to design and develop. ID Creator is a part of the Make ID Cards Network which maintains a network of innovative Web sites and retail fronts for the identification and security industry. The company has been in business since 2006 and works with publicly traded companies to government bodies. For more information, please visit: https://www.idcreator.com/