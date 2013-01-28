IDCreator.com Offers an Affordable Way to Create Employee Badges, Provides a Free Online ID Creator

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- IDCreator.com, a company dedicated in providing photo ID badges, can now help small businesses obtain photo IDs at an affordable price. This offer could save small scale businesses a lot of money as ID printers can cost at least $10,000. The company is also providing a free online ID creator to help customers personally design their IDs in a very convenient manner. The company has no minimum order size, and can provide as many and as little number of IDs required.



The company stated that their service is most suitable for small businesses, doctor’s offices, hospitals, schools, pharmaceutical companies and many other fields. IDCreator.com further informed that they have also gotten orders for funny novelty IDs such as “World’s Best Dad” or “World’s Best Ski Instructor”. The possibility of buying any number of IDs certainly beats the traditional manner of obtaining ID badges through expensive printers and has opened up options for small scale organizations, stated the company.



ID Creator has an online free ID creator software that customers can use to design photo ID cards according to their requirements. The company stated that they want their customers to be part of the ID card creation and offer all photo ID badge services to meet every organization’s needs.



ID Creator also has a provision of an eco-friendly card called as the Earth Friendly Bio Card. The company stated that the quality in the case of the Bio Card is not comprised at all and is in fact very similar to the original HD PVC Composite Card. Furthermore the company is offering a home ID Printing Service where customers can order ID kits that are printable at home or the office. These kits come with special paper sheets that can be used with an inkjet or laser printer and butterfly pouches that will give PVC like finishing to the ID cards, informed the company.



A learning center is also provided on the website which guides the customers in making exquisite ID cards. The learning center further explains the process of the Print@Home option and also offers guide to advanced functionality of the ID card like creating barcodes and magnetic stripes. The services offered by the company are self-explanatory, however the company stated that if there are any queries then customers can contact them.



About ID Creator - Project Arcadia LLC

ID Creator - Project Arcadia LLC is one of the leading companies in providing high-quality and secure photo ID badges. Through their online platform, http://idcreator.com/, the company provides a free online ID card creator software and extensive information on creating IDs. The website also displays the pricing details of the various services offered by the company. The company is known for its quick shipping service and quantity discounts.



For more information about ID Creator, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of idcreator.com, please call at 1-855-MAKE-IDS or email to sophie@idcreator.com.