Ideal Baby Celebrates Expecting Moms with Registry Rewards

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Ideal Baby celebrates mommyhood with new registry rewards that expecting mothers can enjoy on top of the gifts they receive from family and friends. Welcoming the newest addition to the family entails great merriment to show gratitude and appreciation for this wonderful blessing.



A baby shower is a customary way to greet and cheer for the precious little one's arrival. It's also the best opportunity for moms-to-be to start gathering baby items to complete the nursery.



Registry Rewards



Signing up for registry with Ideal Baby will not only provide these up and coming mommies a vast array of high quality and branded nursery furniture and materials, travel gear, strollers, car seats, and other important baby essentials to pick from for their lists.



Each mom will also benefit wonderfully by receiving a gift card worth 10% of the total amount purchased from the list. For instance, she can enjoy a $600 gift card if the total purchased amount is $6,000.



What's even better is that she's also eligible to receive an additional 10% in discount form, this time based on the entire amount of the remaining items in the list that she intends to purchase herself. For example, if she wishes to buy three items on the list worth $550 not bought by the mom's family and friends, she will be given a discount of $55.



Other great rewards include a free professional 8x10 photo, 20% off on the first ultrasound, easy access to the registry online and in-store, and a bonus $25 gift card for every friend who also registers with Ideal Baby.



Expectant moms can receive all these with just a few clicks through online registration at Ideal Baby's website.



About Ideal Baby

Having supplied families with different baby essentials, a wide range of branded merchandise, and a noteworthy collection of health and innovative baby items for more than 30 years now, Ideal Baby is a well-known and trusted leader in the industry. It is dedicated to providing affordable yet excellent products along with outstanding customer service.



Furthermore, the company has also been granted a couple of Kids Crown awards from South Florida Parenting because of its brilliant selection and unparalleled quality, together with becoming a part of the Top 21 US Baby Stores for two years in a row as recognized by Baby Bargains book.



Mommies-to-be can sign up for the Ideal Baby registry by visiting its official website http://www.idealbaby.com or by dropping by one of its four store locations in South Florida.