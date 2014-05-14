Ideal Baby & Kids Announces Full Line of Fine Italian Peg Perego Products

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Ideal Baby & Kids has announced that it is now offering a full line of Peg Perego products. A spokesperson for the Southern Florida-based baby- and child-product retailer said it is especially excited about this line since Peg Perego is well known both in its home country of Italy and abroad for only bringing top-quality products to market.



When Ideal Baby & Kids says it has the “full line,” it means just that. Currently, the online and brick-and-mortar retailer offers nearly 130 Peg Perergo baby products on its website at idealbaby.com running the gamut from single and double strollers, to car seats and high chairs, and on to musical bouncer chairs and diaper bags along with a wide range of baby-product accessories. Perhaps the jewel in the present Peg Perego product lines is its new Quinny Moodd line of stunningly gorgeous, eclectic strollers that have been described as being “poetry in motion.”



About Ideal Baby & Kids

Ideal Baby & Kids has been providing the highest quality kid- and baby-safe products available on the market for more than three decades. The Florida-based company is committed to helping the children in South Florida access every advantage they can so that they grow up to be healthy and happy adults, who then in turn raise their own babies to become happy and healthy children, teens, and finally adults.



In addition to supporting the children and families of the communities surrounding its four brick-and-mortar stores in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, Ideal Baby and Kids also fights many a good fight right alongside charities such as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.



About Peg Perego

Founded in 1949, Peg Perego is a leading designer, manufacturer, and provider of strollers, car seats, carriages, high chairs, and child-size riding toys. Though the Italian-based company was founded on a tradition of making the highest-quality of products, it is and has always been committed to developing innovative solutions for urban, suburban, and rural families.