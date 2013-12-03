Ideal Baby & Kids Launches Registry Rewards

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- IdealBaby.com, a leading retailer of baby and children’s furniture and care items, this month introduced Registry Rewards, the company’s online baby registry packed with rewards for expectant parents.



Registry Rewards isn’t your everyday gift registry! In addition to creating a registry that can be shared with friends and family, parents get rewarded with discounts every step of the way making this one of the best programs in the industry.



“Right off the bat, we’ll reward the parents with a gift card valued at 10% of the total purchased from their registry, ” according to Maria Garateix, company AT for IdealBaby.com. “So if there are $3,000 worth of purchases from a list, we’ll give the parents a gift card worth $300. But we don’t stop there, any remaining items on the registry can be purchased by the parents at a 10% discount.”



Parents can quickly and easily setup their Registry Rewards account and registry online and have access to thousands of top-quality baby products from the industry’s leading manufacturers. The registry an be accessed on IdealBaby.com or in any one of the company’s south Florida retail stores.



“In addition to the discounts we offer the parents for joining the program, we also give them a free professional 8 x 10 photo and reward them with a $25 gift card for every friend that they get to register for the program as well,” says Garateix. “We know that having a baby is an expensive undertaking and our Registry Rewards program is aimed at making it more affordable and “rewarding” for new parents.”



To sign up for Registry Rewards, or to find an Ideal Baby location near you, visit IdealBaby.com.