IDEAL ECIG Announce New Exclusive Intellicig Discount Code

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Over the recent years, electronic cigarettes have acquired both local and international recognition. It is because of the fact that they are a much better alternative than traditional smoking. There are various brands in the market that are offering a number of different e-cigarettes for the utmost convenience of the e-cig smoking population. Moreover, they also arrive with a lot of accessories, without which using them is almost useless. These accessories include starter kits, chargers, eLiquid, cartridges, filters and more. IDEAL ECIG has been providing exceptional e-cigarette reviews for all those who are interested in the healthier alternative to tobacco smoking.



IDEAL ECIG have announced the Intellicig discount code which is now available on the site currently for the purpose of providing all the customers with an exclusive 10% discount on all of their upcoming orders. Not only does Intellicig have a wide range of high quality products, but also a range of great accessories which do not arrive with every other e-cigarette that is available within the market. The discount makes it all the better for people to purchase the Intellicig products at the earliest convenience.



The coupon comes in handy when buying anything from the massive range of Intellicig products which include the Intellicig ECO pure eLiquid, disposable, express kit, premium pack, XC, XL, starter plus kit and starter kits. Individuals are strongly recommended to try the new XC and XL models since they are the latest and arrive with quite a lot of interesting features.



The Intellicig discount is offered on all the products from the brand’s product range which means people can purchase any kind of e-cigarettes, according to what they want or prefer, without having to struggle too much. The online ordering method is easy to follow and the payment methods are exceptionally convenient. Not only are the electronic cigarettes from Intellicig quite splendid in terms of build and vapor quality, but they also come in various forms such as disposable and rechargeable, providing the customers with all the more convenience and ease after purchasing in the long run.



For more information, please visit http://www.idealecig.co.uk/intellicig-discount-code/



Media Contact

Roger Michael

mail@idealecig.co.uk

Hertfordshire, London