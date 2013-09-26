IDEAL ECIG Offers a 15% Ecigwizard Discount for New Customers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Electronic cigarettes have invaded the cigarette market over recent years because of the exceptional amount of benefits they have to offer over traditional cigarettes. Not only are they safe but they are also much more convenient in comparison, which is why countless people across the globe can be seen using them on a large scale and on a daily basis. IDEAL ECIG is one of the most well-known ecig review sites that offers a wide range of e cigarette reviews, discounts and news. The site is currently offering a discount code for the convenience of those individuals who wish to try out new e cig brands and products. Ecigwizard is offering top notch products and e-liquid and have very quickly gained a highly respected reputation.



What’s more is that all the first-time customers will be entitled to a 15% discount on anything from Ecigwizard. It is essential to access IDEAL ECIG for the purpose of using the discount code which is offered. Moreover, the discount is only available for a limited time, therefore, IDEAL ECIG readers are recommended to not miss out and use this exclusive discount as soon as possible. Unlike many other online storefronts, Ecigwizard tends to offer affordable prices on all of their products, thus the 15% discount is an extra which must be availed by everybody in the long run.



The Ecigwizard discount code is applicable for all first-time customers and on all the products which are featured on the exclusive online storefront. It is important for people to know that the site is not only highly reputed but it has also been ranked very highly amongst the international vaping community. The product range is surely an impressive one since it includes high end products such as starter kits, e-liquid, electronic cigarette accessories as well as base liquids for the ultimate convenience to experimental vapers. The discount code offer has been recently launched; therefore there is still plenty of time left.



Due to an already impressive response to the discount offered by IDEAL ECIG it may be exhausted soon; therefore, placing orders at Ecigwizard at the earliest is undoubtedly a wise decision. Serving the UK and many other parts of the world, Ecigwizard aims to offer some of the most high end quality products to their customers. Coupled with the 15% initial discount, purchasing products from the online storefront provides true value for money. IDEAL ECIG proudly recommends Ecigwizard to all their readers on a large scale.



For more information, please visit http://www.idealecig.co.uk/ecigwizard-discount-code/



Media Contact

Roger Michael

mail@idealecig.co.uk

Hertfordshire, London