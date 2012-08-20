Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:IDIX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:IDIX) shares over potential securities laws violations by Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and certain of its directors and in connection with certain statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:IDIX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:IDIX) concerning whether a series of statements by Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On January 9, 2012, Idenix reported positive interim data for its HCV Nucleotide Inhibitor, IDX184.



Shares of Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:IDIX) reached on January 25, 2012, $14.75 per share.



Then on Aug. 16, 2012, Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:IDIX) announced that the Company received verbal notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) that a partial clinical hold has been placed on IDX184, the Company's nucleotide polymerase inhibitor under development for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV).



Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc said that as a result of the recent occurrence of a serious cardiac-related adverse event encountered with a competitor's nucleotide polymerase inhibitor for the treatment of HCV, the FDA has expressed an interest in further reviewing the safety of IDX184 and has placed IDX184 on partial clinical hold.



Shares of Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:IDIX) fell from $8.38 on August 15, 2012, to $5.70 during August 16, 2012, and closed on August 17, 2012, at $5.90 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:IDIX) and currently hold those Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, may have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



