Identify Duplicate Images and Delete Them with the Help of Duplicate Photo Finder

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- The duplicate photo finder is from the stables of Free Picture Resizer. Free Picture Resizer says that this tool can be useful for locating duplicate photos and removing them from the computer. According to them, this software works superbly and simplifies the process of identifying duplicate photos and deleting them. The attractive and easy-to-use interface of the software makes it easy to comprehend for the users.



Once users download this duplicate photo finder software, they must select the folders for scanning them for duplicate photos, says Free Picture Resizer. They add that users have to click the "Start Search" button for beginning the program for scanning the hard drive. They take pride in claiming that the results will be displayed within a very short span of time. Users can view the names of the files along with the duplicate files because these details are listed on the preview panel, says Free Picture Resizer.



Another advantage with Duplicate Photo Finder, according to Free Picture Resizer, is that users can compare the various sets of images with the help of a similarity rating. This feature helps users to identify the similarities between images. This tool supports various types of images like GIF, JPG, PNG and BMP, adds Free Picture Resizer. They further caution users that they can delete the duplicate files one at a time only and not in batches.



In short, Duplicate Photo Finder software is easy to use due to its simple applications as well as its adjustment options. Free Picture Resizer says that users can either choose complete scan options or scanning of specific folders. Users can also alter the order of scanning images. They can change the level of similarity and the size of images also with the help of this software, says Free Picture Resizer. Deleting or moving the duplicate photos is also possible. Other features of this Duplicate Photo Finder software are that users can choose the option of searching only identical images and can save the settings for future use. Regular program updates can be checked by the users with the help of this Duplicate Photo Finder software, asserts Free Picture Resizer.



About Duplicate Photo Finder

Duplicate Photo Finder is a software that can help in identifying duplicate images on the computer and deleting them. This software is simple and easy to use.



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