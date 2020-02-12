Identify Hidden Opportunities of Facilities Management Services Market

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Facilities Management Services Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Facilities Management Services Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Oracle (United States), Archibus (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Accruent (United States), Planon Corporation (United States), Ioffice (United States), Trimble, Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), FM Systems, Inc. (United States) and SAP SE (Germany).



Facility management service is a bunch of maintenance services that are utilized by companies, organizations and housing societies towards an integrated approach to the various day to day activities and maintenance management. The facility management companies ensure that the part under their control or management is run smoothly, efficiently and economically with the implementation of professional quality of daily services such as Auditing and Quality Assessment, Support and Maintenance etc. The factors like increasing demand of cloud technology solutions like SaaS deployment model, rising need of IoT and connected devices for building automation are propelling the market growth



Market Drivers

- Emergence of SaaS deployment model and IoT

- Increasing adoption of smart connected devices for building automation

- Rising number of commercial and residential buildings such as shopping malls, hotels, hospitals and offices



Market Trend

- Rising need to maintain environmental and regulatory compliance



Restraints

- Lack of awareness regarding facility management services

- Existence of unorganized players



The Global Facilities Management Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Global Facilities Management Services Product Types In-Depth: Hard Services, Soft Services



Global Facilities Management Services Major Applications/End users: Corporate, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Residential and Education Institutions, Retail and Commercial, Others



To comprehend Global Facilities Management Services market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Facilities Management Services market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Facilities Management Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Facilities Management Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Facilities Management Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Facilities Management Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Facilities Management Services Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Facilities Management Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Facilities Management Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Key highlights of the Study:

- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

- Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

- Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

- Uncovering market's competitive landscape

- Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth



