Identify the Expanded Beam Connector Market Growth Opportunities by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2022 -- The Expanded Beam Connector Market by Type, Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027 , In contrast to physical contact connectors that are used to join optical fibers, expanded beam connectors are contactless. Expanded beam connectors utilize use lenses to expand and collimate light signals, expanding the signal from smaller fiber core size into a much larger diameter and sends the light signals in parallel to each other.



This expanded beam can be as much as 150 times larger compared to the beam in the fiber core.



The second lens then refocuses the expanded light into the connecting fiber core by contracting the light signal back down to the size of the smaller core diameter. Expanded beam connectors can be segmented into multimode and single-mode types, and are available in multiple fiber counts, ranging anywhere from 2 to 16 fibers.



Drivers: Deployment of optical fiber connectivity in harsh environments



The rising deployment of optical fiber connectivity in harsh environments such as mining, outside broadcasting, offshore, and in some factory automation settings (5G and edge computing) is driving the need for expanded beam connectors as is offers the benefit of tolerating dust, debris and other contaminates on the fiber end face.



The study categorizes the Expanded Beam Connector Market based on Type, Beam Diameter, Application & Region.



Expanded Beam Connector Market, By Beam Diameter



- <1.0mm

- 1.0-2.0 mm

- 2.0-3.0 mm



Expanded Beam Connector Market, By Form Factor



- Rack & Panel

- Panel Mount Connectors

- In-Line Circular

- Quick-Disconnect



Expanded Beam Connector Market, By Connector Type



- Single Channel

- Multi-Channel



Expanded Beam Connector Market, By Application



- Military & Defense

- Oil & Gas

- Medical

- Industrial

- Aerospace



Geographic Analysis



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



Need for extended beam connectors in clinical applications



The need for fiber optic connectors that can withstand microorganisms, fluids and other contaminants in medical environments is also driving the market for expanded beam connectors.



Extended beam connectors are becoming critical as they can withstand thousands of mating cycles in clinical applications.



Challenges: Large size of extended beam connectors and limited wavelength support



Due to beam expansion, the connector size of expanded beam connectors is larger than physical contact connectors, which can be a challenge in space constrained applications. In addition, the use of lenses in expanded beam connectors can limit the wavelengths supported and hence, are not recommended for wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) applications.



Key players in the market



Amphenol Fiber Systems International (US), TechOptics (UK), Bulgin (UK), 3M (US), NEUTRIK (Liechtenstein), Radiall (France), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Foss (Norway), Rosenberger (Germany), Bel Fuse (US), JOWO Systemtechnik (Germany), and Strain Technologies (US) are a few key players in the expanded beam connector market globally.