Identify the Growth of Leak Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Leak testing determines whether an object or system functions within a specific leak limit. Leaks occur when there is a defect — a hole, crack, or some other kind of flaw in an object, allowing whatever liquid or gas it is holding to flow out. Leak testing uses pressure to find these defects so that they can be addressed as part of regular maintenance procedures.



Leak Testing Market Palyers:



ATEQ Corporation (France), INFICON (Switzerland), Drägerwerk (Germany), Honeywell International (US), Emerson Electric (US), TASI Group (US), MSA Safety (US), SGS SA (Switzerland), Uson (US), Testo (Germany), Vacuum Instruments (US), CETA TESTSYSTEME (Germany), Helium Leak Testing, (US), Pfeiffer Vacuum (Germany) and LACO Technologies (US).



The increasing requirements to inspect cracks, holes, weak seals, and other flaws & imperfections in automotive, oil and gas, medical devices, consumer goods, and packaging are the key factors boosting the market's growth.



Drivers: Development of advanced technologies in NDT along with rising penetration of IoT and Industry 4.0



Increasing advancements in sensors, chips, valves, and other types of technology have made leak testing more necessary, sensitive, and capable of the non-destructive testing (NDT) method. Advancements in NDT have led to the development of ultrasound leak testing technology used for simple and fast leak detection on compressed air, inert gas, and vacuum systems. All of these advances have made leak testing faster and more accurate and have helped companies improve the quality of their manufacturing processes and their overall output. Another significant advance in leak testing has been the advent of the Internet of Things. Penetration of IoT has made it convenient for inspectors to collect, monitor, and share leak testing data remotely, allowing them to get the information they need on time to ensure ideal maintenance. This data can be evaluated not just by inspectors but also by manufacturing engineers, production managers, maintenance managers, and other stakeholders in the manufacturing process, allowing for improved, real-time insights into the conditions of the assets. Furthermore, in leak testing, industry 4.0 is also driving changes in many critical areas, including the rise of intelligent test connection tools. These tools allow users to safely make the necessary connections to run a proper leak test without the concern of false failures or unintended disconnections.



Substantial requirement for leak testing in several processes of the automotive industry



A large number of automotive manufacturers around the globe rely on optimal quality leak testing systems to find defects in automotive components or products. This is because numerous components need to be leaked checked to secure environmental guidelines, safety, and function. Detecting fuel and air-conditioning system leakage is critical for safety and regulatory steps before the vehicle leaves the production line. Also, standard organizations define various leak testing procedures for the automotive industry, including the American Society for Testing and Materials and the Society of Automotive Engineers. Thus, the automotive sector is expected to drive the market for leak testing in the coming years due to stricter regulations regarding emissions, fuel components leaks, HVAC system leaks, and other higher sensitivities concerning leakages.



The study categorizes the Leak Testing Market based on type, Voltage & Region



Leak Testing Market, By type

– Fixed

– Portable



Leak Testing Market, By Voltage



– Medical Devices

– Pharmaceuticals

– Automotive

– Consumer Electronics



Leak Testing Market, By Region



– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Rest of the World (RoW)



Challenges: Excessive purchasing, installation, and maintenance costs associated with leak testing methods and equipment



One of the most critical challenges with leak testing equipment is the high cost of purchasing, installation, and maintenance. The maintenance activity also includes complexities in adding leak testing machines to the existing plant infrastructure. Furthermore, there are different leak testing methods, such as air decay, helium leak, etc. Many industries rely on helium leak testing methods, as helium is a prevalent tracer gas in leak testing production. As a result, the quantity of helium has become significant when testing large volumes at higher pressures and high speeds. This has been raising the cost of helium in recent years.Key players in the market



Recent Developments



- In June 2022, Innomatec announced the launch of the LTC-802 M-Performance system, a new product for leak testing that enables direct and highly precise measurement of the leak rate without a reference volume. The product with an optimized design using high-precision measurement technology will allow companies to carry out flexible testing with small test specimens starting at 10 milliliters and components with large volumes of up to 200 liters for leak rates starting at two milliliters/minute.



- In May 2021, a Manchester-based engineering company VES announced the launch of its OptVol TechnologyTM, a recent innovation in helium leak testing. The company introduced a helium leak testing system that incorporates OptVol Technology benefits from a small footprint, easily interchangeable tooling for different product variants, and a lightweight design for ease of movement between production lines as production demands change.



- In November 2020, gas technology manufacturer Witt announced its new LEAK-MASTER® PRO 2 to detect the smallest leaks in protective gas packaging. Leak testing with the LEAK-MASTER® PRO 2 is carried out with CO2 as the tracer gas, already contained in most inert gas packaging.