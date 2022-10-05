Identify the Touch Sensor Market Growth Opportunities by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2022 -- The Touch Sensor Market by Technology, Product, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027. A touch sensor, also known as tactile sensors is an electronic sensor used to detect and record physical touch. These sensors are economical miniature-sized alternatives to traditional mechanical switches. They are widely used for smartphones, displays, robotics, automotive, smart homes, and industrial applications.



The increasing usage of touch sensors in portable electronics devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets and the growing demand for interactive digital signage in retail stores and malls are the key factors boosting the growth of the market.



Drivers: Increase in use of touch sensors in portable electronic devices and automotive



Touch sensors are widely used in various portable electronic devices such as smartphones, wearables, tablets, laptop screens, and smart TVs. In automotive, they are used in infortainment systems to enhanced user experience. The increase in demand for the electronic devices and automotive is driving the growth of the touch sensors market.



The study categorizes the Touch Sensor Market based on Technology, Product, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027.



Touch Sensor Market, by Technology



Introduction

Resistive

Capacitive

Infrared

Others



Touch Sensor Market, by Product



Introduction

Smartphones

Tablets

Monitors & Laptops

Interactive Screens

Others



Touch Sensor Market, by Application



Introduction

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Education

Others



Drivers: Increased integration of touch sensors in smart medical devices



Smart medical devices integrated with touch sensors are gaining traction now-a-days. They has advanced computing and communication technologies that aids in monitoring, collecting, and transmiting patient data to provide better diagnostics and treatment decisions. In addition, wearable devices transmit critical medical data in real time from hospital beds and private homes to physicians, which aids in accurate and on-time treatment. Moreover, adoption of touch sensors for therapeutic treatments is also increased driving the demand for touch sensors.



Key players in the Touch Sensor Market



Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),

Siemens (Germany),

On Semiconductor (US),

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US),

Honeywell International (US),

NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands),

Qualcomm Inc. (US),

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland),

Microchip Technology Incorporated (US),

Banpil Photonics (US)



Challenges: Designing and testing challenges associated with touch sensors



The development of capacitive touch sensor face various designing and testing challenges such as grounding design, false touch, and EMI testing. Stable grounding design is critical to making sure that projected capacitive (PCAP) displays work properly. In addition, touch sensors are highly sensitive and touch screens ae prone to scratches. This may affect the functioning of the touch sensor and result in false touch.