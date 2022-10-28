Identify the Vacuum Capacitor Market Growth Opportunities by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2022 -- The Vacuum Capacitor Market by Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027. A vacuum capacitor (VC) uses vacuum as dielectric instead of air or other insulating materials. The vacuum dielectric allows a higher voltage rating that an air dielectric. There are two types of vacuum capacitors namely, fixed vacuum capacitors and variable vacuum capacitors. Vacuum capacitors are used for manufacturing of semiconductors, flat panel displays (FPDs), and solar panels. They are also used in equipment such as high-powered broadcast transmitters, amateur radio RF amplifiers, and large antenna tuners.



The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and rising demand for semiconductors in electric and hybrid vehicles are the major factors fueling the growth of vacuum capacitor market.



Drivers: Increasing demand for semiconductor fabrication facilities



In recent years, the growing demand for semiconductors has led front-end semiconductor fabrication facilities, or fabs, to run above 80% capacity utilization, with some fabs running as high as 90-100%. However, as semiconductors are extremely complicated to fabricate, increasing the semiconductor capacity utilization takes time. The semiconductor industry is significantly increasing fab capacity utilization to meet the increased demand during the current global chip shortage. According to the World Fab Forecast published in June 2021 by SEMI, semiconductor manufacturers started the construction of 19 new high volume fabs in 2021, and the construction of another 10 fabs is anticipated in 2022. The growth in the number of fabs is mainly to meet the accelerating demand for chips across various markets, including communications, computing, healthcare, online services, and automotive. This expected to boost the vacuum capacitor market.



The study categorizes the Vacuum Capacitor Market based on Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027.



Vacuum Capacitor Market, by Type



- Introduction

- Variable Vacuum Capacitor

- Fixed Vacuum Capacitor



Vacuum Capacitor Market, by Application



- Introduction

- Semiconductor (deposition, etching and modification of the thin films)

- Flat panel display

- Broadcast and Communication

- Science and Research

- Solar

- Industrial

- Laser

- MRI and NMR



Vacuum Capacitor Market, by Region



- North America

- Europe

- APAC

- RoW



Solar and wind are among the widely adopted renewable energy sources for electricity generation as they are naturally replenished, do not exhaust, and do not have an adverse impact on the environment and climate. Many governments worldwide are implementing renewable energy as their region's primary energy source. For instance, the US government offers some states financial incentives such as grants, loans, rebates, and tax credits to encourage renewable energy development. According to the US Department of Energy (DOE), renewable energy sources accounted for 20% of the total electrical output of the US in 2021, while wind and solar contributed 9.2% and 2.8%, respectively. In 2022, solar and wind are expected to add more than 60% of the utility scale generating capacity to the US power grid. In addition, in 2021, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects that the share of renewables in the US electricity generation mix will increase from 21% in 2020 to 42% in 2050. Solar electric generation is expected to surpass wind energy by 2040 as the largest source of renewable generation in the US. This is expected to drive the vacuum capacitor market during the forecast period.



Key players in the Vacuum Capacitor Market



Comet Group (Switzerland),

ABB (Switzerland) ,

Cixi AnXon Electronic (China),

CG Global (India),

High Hope Int'l INC.(China),

Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China),

Kintronic Laboratories, Inc. (US),

LS ELECTRIC Co., Ltd. (China),

LBA Group (US),

Meidensha Corporation (Japan),

Ross Engineering Corp. (US)



Challenges: Availability of cheap and inferior quality products



The largest market for vacuum capacitors is the Asia Pacific market, where many developing nations will install many vacuum capacitors in the coming time. In these developing nations, the preference is given to price quality. Major countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and India lay special focus on the pricing of electrical products. With a fall in the pricing the quality of the product also drops significantly. Local manufacturers in this region pose challenges to global manufacturers. These gray market players have advantages over big players in terms of price competitiveness and local supply network, which is difficult for leading players to achieve. The gray market, thus, acts as a challenge for the vacuum capacitor market.