IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Dell EMC (United States), NetIQ Corporation (United States), Okta, Inc. (United States), Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. (United States), SailPoint Technologies (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States).



Identity & Access Management

Identity and Access Management (IAM) is a comprehensive framework and set of technologies that organizations use to manage and control digital identities and access to their computer systems and data. IAM solutions play a crucial role in ensuring the security, compliance, and efficiency of an organization's information technology infrastructure. These systems allow administrators to define and manage user identities, assign appropriate levels of access permissions, and monitor user activities.



Market Segments:

by Type (Provisioning, Single Sign-On, Advanced Authentication, Audit, Compliance, & Governance, Directory Services, Password Management), Application (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Public Sector and Utilities, Energy, Others), Deployment Type (Cloud, Hybrid, On-Premise), Organisation Type (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises)



Market Drivers:

Increase in Security Concerns Among Organizations

Rising Awareness in enterprises About Compliance Management

Increasing Demand for Mobility Solutions



Market Trends:

Growing Trend Of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) and Internet of Things (Iot)

Adoption of Cloud Services and Mobile Devices in IAM



Opportunities:

Growing Market via Hybrid Cloud Model

Increasing Cloud and SaaS Adoption in both Developed and Developing Nations



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



