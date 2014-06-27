Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Worth $10.39 Billion by 2018.

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2014 -- The report “Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market [(On Premise, Cloud IAM), By Components (Provisioning, Directories, SSO, Advanced Authentication, Password Management, Audit, Compliance & Governance)] - Global Advancements, Forecast & Analysis (2013–2018)”, defines and segments the IAM software market into various sub-segments with in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. It also identifies drivers and restraints for this market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges.



The IAM market is estimated to grow from $5.13 billion in 2013 to $10.39 billion in 2018. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2013 to 2018. In terms of regions, North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of revenue contribution, while emerging economies such as Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) are expected to experience increased market traction with high CAGRs, in the due course.



Browse 148 market data tables with 44 figures spread through 287 pages and in-depth TOC on "Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market".

The major force driving the IAM Market is the lowering proportion of services required for implementation of an IAM project (via- cloud IAM) as it was too heavy for Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to afford traditional cost structure. As per Marketsandmarkets, SMEs across the globe will start investing in IAM projects in coming years, as traditional cost structure is slowly getting replaced by attractive pricing offers such as monthly subscription, usage-based pricing, etc.



MarketsandMarkets has broadly segmented the IAM market by deployment types: on-premises, cloud, and hybrid; by type of components: provisioning, directory technologies, Single Sign On (SSO), advanced authentication, password management, audit, compliance, and governance; by organization sizes: small-sized businesses, medium-sized businesses, and enterprises; by end-users/verticals: Banking and Finance Services Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and IT, public sector and utilities, energy, oil, and gas, manufacturing, education, healthcare, retail and wholesale distribution, and other sectors; by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).



Marketsandmarkets believes that the need to connect and manage complex structure of federated digital identities which includes integration, interoperability, and compatibility issues will always remain one among the key challenges for both enterprises as well as existing IAM vendors.



