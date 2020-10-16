Identity and Access Management Market Witness the Growth of $24.1 Billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- According to a research report "Identity and Access Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solutions (Data Storage, Identity Lifecycle Management, Authentication, and Verification), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", is projected to grow from USD 12.3 billion in 2020 to USD 24.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period. The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in IAM technology to drive the market growth.



By service, the support and maintenance service segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Support and maintenance services include support related to IAM products. IAM vendors provide technical support during the implementation and use of IAM solutions. Maintenance services include providing enhancements to solutions and assisting in resolving issues in deployed solutions. The demand for support and maintenance services is expected to increase with the deployment of IAM solutions.



Based on vertical, the healthcare to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The healthcare vertical comprises hospitals, health clinics, medical and dental practices, healthcare equipment and services providers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and providers of related life sciences services. The healthcare vertical is rapidly deploying cutting-edge technologies to offer patients improved, intuitive, and personalized care and experience. IAM solutions help healthcare organizations address the security issues related to users' credentials and help them deliver an enriched experience to their patients. Therefore, healthcare registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



North America has the presence of several prominent market players delivering IAM solutions to all end-users in the region. The US and Canada both have strong economic conditions and are expected to be major contributors to the growth of the IAM market. The geographical presence, significant Research and Development (R&D) activities, partnerships, and acquisitions and mergers are the major factors for the deployment of IAM and services. The major vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, and Broadcom.



Market Players



Key and innovative vendors in the IAM market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), Oracle (US), Broadcom (US), Okta (US), Ping Identity (US), ForgeRock (US), HID Global (US), Ubisecure (London), OneLogin (US), CyberArk (US), SAP (Germany), AWS (US), SailPoint Technologies (US), RSA (US), Saviynt (US), Avatier (US), SecureAuth Corporation (US), ManageEngine (US).



