Identity Fraud Protection Help to Protect Against Fraud Before It Occurs

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Have you ever thought about how to protect yourself from identity theft or fraud? The problem is many people are still too trusting and as such have a tendency to be lackadaisical about protecting themselves. When you let your guard down you are more apt to make a mistake or at bare minimum be somewhat careless.



How do you define identity fraud? Unlike identity theft, identity fraud is a one time attempt to access money from someone else’s account. This may involve someone who is attempting to charge things to your bank card or credit card. On the other hand identity theft involves someone stealing your identity by accessing your personal information such as your driver’s license or social security number. Once they have this information they are able to open accounts in your name without your knowledge or consent.



Because of the popularity of these crimes, identity fraud protection is essential. In order to protect yourself from these you need to follow the following guidelines:



- Never give your personal information to anyone on the phone or online unless you are absolutely certain who you are talking to.

- Make sure you store all of your personal information under lock and key

- Shred all receipts and any paperwork that includes personal or secure information

- Avoid placing any documents with personal information in the trash unless you shred the papers first

- Make sure your mail is secure

- Keep a close eye on your account statements in order to notice any unauthorized charges

- Protect all PINs and passwords; never carry them in your wallet or have them anyplace they can be easily identified

- Only utilize online banking and make purchases from a secure computer

- Never carry all your credit cards and IDs on you. If your wallet is stolen you want as little personal information in your wallet as possible



Following the above tips will help you implement identity theft fraud protection. Once you begin following this routine it will become easy, and you won’t even give it a second thought.



